BlitzWeekly’s NBA Top 10 Rankings – 4/16/21 Edition

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



This list is our Top 10 teams and power rankings. We’ve compiled our ranking by three things. Overall records, playoff seeding and strength of schedule. Let’s take a look at who we ranked this week.



1. Utah Jazz 41-14 Western Conference

Utah has been dominant this year. SG Dominic Mitchell has been as consistent as any leader for his team this year. SF Rodney Hood looks as if he’s the perfect compliment to the Jazz’ rising star.



2. Phoenix Suns 40-15 Western Conference

Wait! Last year the Suns were one of the worst teams in the league. This year they brought in PG Chris Paul and he’s showing the kids from the valley how to play and be tough for all four quarters.



3. Los Angeles Clippers 39-18 Western Conference

Head Coach Tyron Lue has the Clippers clicking on all cylinders. Kawhi Leonard and PF Serge Ibaka have missed extended time with injuries. They will be fine for the playoffs.



4. Philadelphia 76ers 38-17 Eastern Conference

C Joel Embiid is playing like he’s throwing his hat into the NBA MVP race. He’s averaged 31 points per game over the last four games. PG Ben Simmons has taken more control over the team.



5. Brooklyn Nets 37-18 Eastern Conference

With the addition of Blake Griffin, this team will be a lot better with all of their pieces on the floor together. Kevin Durant and James Harden have been out with injuries. They are the team to watch.



6. Denver Nuggets 35-20 Western Conference

With the loss of starting PG Jamal Murray, Denver has their hands full with play making in the half court set. Look for Nikola Jokic and company to pull things together.



7. Milwaukee Bucks 35-20 Eastern Conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo and PG Jrue Holiday have to put this team on their shoulders to get to the finish line. Look for the Bucks to turn to their bench and make it to the playoffs.



8. Los Angeles Lakers 34-22 Western Conference

No LeBron, No AD, No problem. LA has snapped a 3-game losing streak. The Lakers will always be the Lakers even when their two All Stars are out with injuries. Look for them to get back on track.



9. Portland Trail Blazers 31-23 Western Conference

Damien Lillard and the Blazers are quietly moving up in the Western Conference. They are currently in 6th place in the West. This team is extremely dangerous especially in the first two rounds of the playoffs.



10. Dallas Mavericks 30-24 Western Conference

Defense is key for Dallas. When they are playing tough defense, teams are struggling to beat them. They are averaging 111.3 points per game but they are giving up 109.2. They will get better!