Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys Up to the Minute

If you look at this Cowboy roster, they have 3 players listed in the top 10 of position payroll which is amongst the highest in the league. Quarterback Dak Prescott, Wideout CeeDee Lamb and Offensive lineman Tyler Smith are listed as the highest paid players in the NFL. So, why are the Cowboys 1-1 right now? I’m glad you asked! The Cowboys should be 2-0 at the time of this preview. Dallas has the number 3 ranked offense in the NFL. The defense is struggling to stop the run and giving up pass plays 20 plus yards and over they are number 2 in that category. Former Bears defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is returning back to Chicago to stifle the Bears sputtering offense. Dallas is missing a pass rusher and dog at the linebacker position. Dallas should be able to get a much-needed win to stay afloat in the NFC east division. This will be a huge game Sunday afternoon for both Cowboys and Bears fans.



What to Watch For

This game will be huge for the Dallas defense. Sure, the offense will be alright as long as they are in field goal range. I feel that 60 yards away and less from the uprights is worth attempting with the leg of Brandon Aubrey. The defense will need to stop the run. Plain and simple. They can’t give up 4-6 yards a carry to decent runners. The Bears offensive line is physical but will give up sacks on 3rd down and long because they will breakdown after about 6 seconds. The defense will be the key for creating turnovers and scoring points. Keep an eye on the Cowboys defensive front four.

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears

Sunday – September 21 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL



Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-1 Away)

Last week Dallas beat the New York Giants at home in overtime 40-37. What I took from last week’s game was how Dallas never gave up. The best player on the field was kicker Brandon Aubrey. He made some of the best kicks in the NFL to take the game into overtime and winning it. Quarterback Dak Prescott, wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens put a complete game together from start to finish and the team won a tight game. The offense will need to establish the run by feeding running back Javonte Williams who has 151 rushing yards (7th in the league), 4.6 yards a carry (64th in the league) and 3 touchdowns (tied for 2nd in the league). Give him the ball and let him to move the chains.



Chicago Bears (0-2, 0-1 Home)

The Bears are in trouble right now. In their first two games Chicago lost to Minnesota by 3 to open the season and then got thumped by the Lions by 31 points. They are struggling on both sides of the ball. Chicago is bound to turn things around and with Dallas at Soldier Field… this could be just what the organization needs! Quarterback Caleb Williams is a young talented player that could have a breakout game because the Cowboys defense is giving up big plays and points on the back end. Star running back D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable this week so keep an eye on back up Kyle Monangai. He is a load between the tackles. Chicago really needs this game and they will put up a fight!



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 55.4% chance of winning on the road and extending their winning streak to two games. Chicago is a wounded animal and will put up a fight so it won’t be an easy win. The over/under is 50.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet! I’m taking Dallas by 10. Dallas is playing pretty tough on both sides of the ball.



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Bears – 21