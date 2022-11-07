Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints

Monday – November 7 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (5-3, 3-1 Away)

New Orleans Saints (3-5, 2-3 Home)



Is it over for the Saints? What in the world is going on in the Big Easy? The Ravens are looking to throw a mountain of dirt on the Saints and bury them this season. Remember this is only the 9th game of the season and the Saints have all but given up this season. Maybe it’s me, but the Saints won’t make the playoffs this season. Then again a win on Monday Night Football will have them tied for first place in the NFC South!



Its time

New Orleans Saints… Please pick a quarterback and stick with him. It’s amazing how many coaches are on this staff, and no one knows nothing. Take a step and name a quarterback and just go with him! Baltimore Ravens GM, President, CEO and organization you need to take care of Lamar Jackson and stop playing games. He’s best the player you have and without him, you guys are the Saints!



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are a good team that has so many key players listed on the injury list. Keep in mind RB J.K. Dobbins is out, TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards, WR Demarcus Robinson and CB Marcus Peters are listed as questionable. The Ravens haven’t missed a beat and continues to average 26 points per game while the defense is giving up about 22 points on that side of the ball. The x-factor will be the defensive line applying pressure of the Saints struggling offensive line.



New Orleans Saints

The inability in coaching has crippled the Saints this season. Key acquisitions this off season had the Saints looking good on paper but hasn’t panned out on the field. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable for this game. They have play makers across the board and getting the ball to them has been a huge problem this season. The x-factor for the Saints at home will be the defense. They will need to keep Lamar Jackson in the pocket.

Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 55.6% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Ravens by 10!

Final Score

Ravens – 31

Saints – 21