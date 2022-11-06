Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – November 6 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans (5-2, 3-1 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, 2-1 Home)



These two AFC teams have been on a collision course to take the next step to being in the top spot in the AFC conference. Kansas City is in first place in the AFC West while the Titans are in first place in the AFC South. Both teams will need a win Sunday night to move closer to the Buffalo Bills as the top dog in the AFC.



Let the kid play!

Last week Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was out with an injury and Tennessee started rookie Malik Willis out of Liberty. You can see that he has a tremendous upside and having running back Derrick Henry running the ball made it easy last week against the Texans. Ryan Tannehill is questionable. I say sit him and allow Willis to play this week.



Tennessee Titans

The Titans are 5-0 in their last 5 games. The Titans have wins over Houston, Indianapolis (twice), and Las Vegas. Keep in mind that this team started 0-2 on the season. Running back Derrick Henry has been running the ball like a mad man in the last three contests. Keep an eye on the Titans defense this week. They are giving up 19.7 points per game and they will need to be physical up front to stop the running game from the Chiefs.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Patrick Mahomes magic show will be put on display on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes has passed for 2159 yards with 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s in the running for the MVP this year. Mahomes is a dangerous guy in and out of the pocket. Keep an eye on tight end Travis Kelce. He’s the x-factor for the offense this week. The Chiefs offense averages 31.9 points per game while the defense is giving up 24.6.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 89.1% chance of winning at home Sunday night. The over/under is 46, so take the over in this one. The Chiefs are 2-1 at home and after this one they will be 3-1. I’m taking Kansas City by 14!



Final Score

Chiefs – 35

Titans – 21