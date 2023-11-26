Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – November 26 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (8-3, 4-1 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6, 2-3 Home)



This could easily be a trap game for the Ravens this week. The Chargers are looking to stop a 2-game skid. This AFC match up could get the Chargers back on track or allow the Ravens to get on a 2-game winning streak heading into the last few games of the season. Keep in mind that the AFC is wide open right now and quality win at home will help the Chargers right the ship. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s AFC showdown in Inglewood.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been one of those teams that no one is able to figure out. The teams that they have lost to are .500 or better. In their last 5 games the Ravens are 4-1. That loss was a fluke one to the Cleveland Browns in which they had a huge lead going into the final 15 minutes. I know what you’re thinking, that’s not bad, but when you have QB Lamar Jackson under center for any game it should go fairly well. This game will a turning point that will allow the Ravens to win their division and get into the playoffs this season. The defense will be the x-factor for a win on the road. Players to watch: LB Roquan Smith, CB Geno Stone, QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers were crowned as the new champions of the AFC after drafting Justin Herbert and having some initial success. This season has been a rocky one for the Chargers. The Chargers are sitting at 4-6 and needing a win to stop their 2-game losing streak. Herbert has passed for 2609 with 19 touchdown and 5 interceptions. He has weapons on the outside with wide outs Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston. The linebackers will be the key this weekend. They have a difficult task of stopping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 55.6% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m taking the Ravens by 13! The Chargers will find a way to lose at home. FACTS!



Final Score

Ravens – 28

Chargers – 15