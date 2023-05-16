News Ticker

Stars Win Game 7, move onto Conference Finals

May 16, 2023 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
2nd Period SEA DAL
15:59 Roope Hintz (9)

Unassisted
 0 1
 
 
3rd Period SEA DAL
12:48 Wyatt Johnston (4)

Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (5), Thomas Harley (6)
 0 2
19:41 Oliver Bjorkstrand (4)

Assists: Yanni Gourde (9)
 1 2

Team Stats

 
Shots 23 28
Hits 39 32
Faceoffs Won 23 27
Faceoff Win Percent 46.0 54.0
Power Play Opportunities 1 1
Power Play Goals 0 0
Power Play Percentage 0.0 0.0
Short Handed Goals 0 0
Total Penalties 1 1
Penalty Minutes 2 2
Blocked Shots 21 12
Takeaways 3 14
Giveaways 8 13

