Stars Win Game 7, move onto Conference Finals

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|
No Goals Scored
|2nd Period
|SEA
|DAL
|15:59
|Roope Hintz (9)
Unassisted
|0
|1
|3rd Period
|SEA
|DAL
|12:48
|Wyatt Johnston (4)
Assists: Evgenii Dadonov (5), Thomas Harley (6)
|0
|2
|19:41
|Oliver Bjorkstrand (4)
Assists: Yanni Gourde (9)
|1
|2
Team Stats
|Shots
|23
|28
|Hits
|39
|32
|Faceoffs Won
|23
|27
|Faceoff Win Percent
|46.0
|54.0
|Power Play Opportunities
|1
|1
|Power Play Goals
|0
|0
|Power Play Percentage
|0.0
|0.0
|Short Handed Goals
|0
|0
|Total Penalties
|1
|1
|Penalty Minutes
|2
|2
|Blocked Shots
|21
|12
|Takeaways
|3
|14
|Giveaways
|8
|13