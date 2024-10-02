Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference has changed. The conference had Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma but they have moved on to the SEC. Well A&M left years ago as did a few others. The Big 12 was basically the Southwest Conference years ago and it was powered by Texas teams. Now the Big 12 has 16 teams in it from around the country with West Virginia being the farthest away. This week’s conference matchup has TCU at home against Houston. The winner of this game will move up three spots from where they are right now in the Big 12. Houston is basically at the bottom of the conference while TCU is a little above them in the standings.



State of the Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs are sitting in the middle of the Big 12 trying to find themselves and hopefully turn the corner with a win at home this week. The Frogs are 3-2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Kansas, LIU and Stanford. Their losses are to SMU and UCF. The Frogs will need to score points early and not fall behind on the scoreboard. The key for the Horned Frogs will be creating turnovers and scoring points off of the turnovers. Winning the turnover battle is a great way to secure a victory.



Game Info

Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs

Friday – October 4 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Houston Cougars (1-4, 0-2 Big 12)

The Cougars are a rebuilding program this year. Last year’s head coach Dana Holgren had a pretty decent team but the draft, transfer portal and graduation has stripped this team of a lot of talent. The Cougars are led by senior Donovan Smith who has recorded 681 passing yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. Head coach Willie Fritz has his hands full with turning this program around. Keep an eye on RB Stacy Sneed, WR Stephon Johnson, LB Michael Batton and LB Jalen Garner. The Cougars are looking for a win and believe they can get one under the Friday night lights!



TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs are due some get back! Over the past 5 games the Frogs are 3-2 with wins over some tough teams but they are 1-1 in conference. Sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover has 1,774 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. This kid is a gunslinger but needs to contain himself in the 1st and 2nd quarters. He is the x-factor for this team but needs to spread the ball around to his running backs and tight ends. Running back Cam Cook will need to get the ball early and often. He has to get at least 12-15 touches. Players to watch: WR Jack Bech, S Jamel Johnson and DL Tymon Mitchell.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with an 85.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking TCU by 13! TCU will turn the corner this week at Houston’s expense.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 33

Cougars – 20