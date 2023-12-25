Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday – December 25 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (11-3, 6-1 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (11-3, 5-1 Home)



Who’s the Best…

The best team in the NFC versus the best team in AFC. This will be one of the best games of season. The 49ers started the season off red hot winning five in a row, then lost three in a row and are now on a six game winning streak. The Ravens have yet to lose one than one in a row and have played like they are the favorites for the Super Bowl. Here we go! Both teams are solid in all three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams. Play calling will be the x-factor for both Ravens and 49ers on Monday Night Football. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s matchup in Santa Clara!



Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will be ready, willing and able to take it to the 49ers. Sure, they are an AFC team, but these dudes can play. The leader of the pack is quarterback Lamar Jackson. He can beat you with his arm and/or legs. The 49ers defense struggles with running quarterbacks. Jackson leads the team in passing and rushing with 135 carries for 741 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s quietly become the favorite for league MVP. The 49ers defense will need to stop him first and foremost if they want to get a win. Keep an eye on rookie wide Zay Flowers who has been impressive and Odell Beckham, Jr. who has become a favorite of target of Jackson in the clutch. RB Gus Edwards will tote the rock and help provide a balanced attack for the Ravens. Defensively, the Ravens will have their hands full trying to contain an explosive 49ers offense. MLB Roquan Smith is the heart and soul of the unit. He’ll bring the attitude and tackles on defense.



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have taken the top spot in the NFC. They have quality wins over the Cowboys, Eagles and Seahawks this season. Quarterback Brock Purdy has 3795 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has an incredible weapon in running back Christian McCaffrey carrying the ball between the tackles racking up 1292 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Keep an eye on the 49ers wide receivers Deebo Samuels, Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. The Ravens defense struggles with covering tight ends. The 49ers are the masters of motion before the ball is snapped. They will move players into positions of strength to allow the offense to mover the ball down the field like a well-oiled machine. Defensive ends Chase Young and Nick Bosa will be locked in on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. It’ll be a chess match for sure on Christmas night between the two teams.

Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 64.1% chance of winning at home this week. I say it’s B/S! I’m taking the Ravens by 10 in an upset.



Final Score

Ravens – 30

49ers – 20