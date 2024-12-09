News Ticker

#3 South Carolina too much for #9 TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
SC 20 24 20 21 85
TCU 14 9 9 20 52

Team Stats

 
FG 30-59 17-51
Field Goal % 50.8 33.3
3PT 8-20 5-19
Three Point % 40.0 26.3
FT 17-19 13-17
Free Throw % 89.5 76.5
Rebounds 36 26
Offensive Rebounds 8 6
Defensive Rebounds 28 20
Assists 18 11
Steals 10 5
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 12 20
Points Off Turnovers 30 11
Fast Break Points 19 1
Points in Paint 28 20
Fouls 16 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 38 3

Team Notes

  • TCU dropped its first non-conference game under Mark Campbell. The Frogs entered having won 22 consecutive non-league tilts under the second year head coach.
  • TCU played its first top 10 match-up on Sunday. Conversely, the neutral site bout was South Carolina’s 60th.
  • South Carolina and TCU were ranked first and fourth, respectively, in the NCAA NET rankings entering the bout.
  • The game marked the first-ever meeting between TCU and South Carolina on the hardwood.
  • TCU moved to 4-4 opposite SEC opposition since 2017-18.
  • The Horned Frogs dipped to 7-2 in neutral site affairs in the Campbell era.
  • TCU, ranked fourth nationally in assists per game, finished with a season-low 11.
  • South Carolina made eight 3-pointers to TCU’s five. It marked the first time this season the Frogs did not finish with the advantage behind the arc.
  • The Frogs 17 made field goals were their second-fewest in a game in the last two seasons.
  • TCU allowed its opponent to score 75-or-more points for just the fourth time in 43 games under Campbell and first this season.

