3 South Carolina too much for #9 TCU

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|SC
|20
|24
|20
|21
|85
|TCU
|14
|9
|9
|20
|52
Team Stats
|FG
|30-59
|17-51
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|33.3
|3PT
|8-20
|5-19
|Three Point %
|40.0
|26.3
|FT
|17-19
|13-17
|Free Throw %
|89.5
|76.5
|Rebounds
|36
|26
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|20
|Assists
|18
|11
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|12
|20
|Points Off Turnovers
|30
|11
|Fast Break Points
|19
|1
|Points in Paint
|28
|20
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|38
|3
Team Notes
- TCU dropped its first non-conference game under Mark Campbell. The Frogs entered having won 22 consecutive non-league tilts under the second year head coach.
- TCU played its first top 10 match-up on Sunday. Conversely, the neutral site bout was South Carolina’s 60th.
- South Carolina and TCU were ranked first and fourth, respectively, in the NCAA NET rankings entering the bout.
- The game marked the first-ever meeting between TCU and South Carolina on the hardwood.
- TCU moved to 4-4 opposite SEC opposition since 2017-18.
- The Horned Frogs dipped to 7-2 in neutral site affairs in the Campbell era.
- TCU, ranked fourth nationally in assists per game, finished with a season-low 11.
- South Carolina made eight 3-pointers to TCU’s five. It marked the first time this season the Frogs did not finish with the advantage behind the arc.
- The Frogs 17 made field goals were their second-fewest in a game in the last two seasons.
- TCU allowed its opponent to score 75-or-more points for just the fourth time in 43 games under Campbell and first this season.