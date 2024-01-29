Dallas Mavericks: They will be tested this week!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks dropped three of their four games last week. Dallas has the talent on their roster to win big games, but have failed to string together more than a couple of wins in a row in what feels like a month or so. I know what you’re thinking, “Man! He’s hard on the Mavericks!” It’s difficult watching my hometown team give games away. One of the problems is healthy players. Players like PG Kyrie Irving, PF Dwight Powell, G Dante Exum and SF Derrick ones, Jr are all game time decisions for the next game. Dallas will need to dig deep into their bench and get some of those young players some much needed playing time and experience. The only way a player can develop is getting some playing time when it matters in an actual game.



Luka Doncic makes history!

Luka dropped 73 against the Atlanta Hawk on Friday night. Keep in mind this was in the same week that 76ers center Joel Embiid scored 70 against the Spurs. Luka scored 23 points in the second quarter right after scoring 18 in the first quarter. He scored a combined 29 points in the second half. His stats after the game were 25-of-33, including 8-of-13 from the 3-point line and went 15 of 16 from the free throw line. The Hawks had no answer for Luka when he got hot! His 73-point performance lands him number 4 on the NBA all-time single game list right behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance, Kobe Bryant’s 81-point masterpiece and Wilt Chamberlain’s 78 points.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 29

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas is favored by 59.8% to get a win at home Monday night. Luka will be the key for Dallas as far as scoring, but on the defensive end, Dallas will need to create turnovers and get some much-needed fast break points. I have Dallas in a blowout in their own house, plus they’ll be rested!

Final Score: Magic 100 – Mavericks 128



Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: January 31

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas is 1-3 against the Timberwolves this season. The Mavericks have given up 118 points to the Timberwolves on average in their match ups. The problem is rebounding for Dallas. The Mavs struggle against Minnesota because the guards for the Timberwolves rebound like their big men. Crashing the boards will be key. I don’t think the Mavs will do this well, so I’m taking Minnesota by 9!

Final Score: Knicks 95 – Mavericks 102



Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: February 3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. Dallas will have their hands full with Giannis Antetokoumpo. The game plan is to allow him to do whatever he wants but stop everyone else. PG Damian Lillard will be the player to watch in this one. I’m taking the Bucks by 8! Right now, they are the best team in the league.

Final Score: Bucks 127 – Mavericks 119