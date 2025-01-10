AFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Quarterback Play Will be Key

The Denver Broncos started a rookie quarterback this season and everyone thought that head coach Sean Payton was bananas. Bo Nix has the pedigree to be the next big thing in the league. He has 3775 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. He has led an up and coming team to the playoffs and is looking to upset the Bills on the road. The Buffalo Bills have a premier signal caller in Josh Allen. This season Allen has 3731 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He’s in the running for league MVP. Josh Allen can beat you with his arm and/or legs. This game will be huge for both organizations and moving forward these two quarterbacks will be a staple in the NFL for years to come.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Broncos and Bills both have 2 listed as questionable and 3 on the IR. Broncos: Questionable: OT Frank Crum and CB Damarri Mathis. IR: RB Tyler Badie, S Dalarrin Turner-Yell, and LB Alex Singleton on IR. Bills: Questionable: CB Brandon Cordington and Ja’Marcus Ingram. IR: LB Braylon Spectrum, OT Travis Clayton and QB Shane Buechele.



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – January 12 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY

.

Denver Broncos (10-7, 4-5 Away)

The Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix is primed and ready for this game. He has shown that he can carry his team through anything. He can extend plays when the pocket collapses and has a strong enough arm to get the ball down the field. The key for the Broncos will be how well the offensive line protects Nix and opening the running lanes for the backfield. The Bills defense will apply pressure to the Broncos offense early and often forcing Nix to beat them. Players to watch: RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton, S Brandon Jones, CB Patrick Surtain II and PK Will Lutz.



Buffalo Bills (13-4, 8-0 Home)

The Bills had an awesome season with quarterback Josh Allen in the running for league MVP. Allen will be the best player on the field and will show how well he controls the Bills offense. He’s dangerous inside and outside of the pocket. Buffalo will look to stretch the field and get the ball into the hands of his big play receivers. Players to watch: RB James Cook, WR Khalil Shakir, WR Keon Coleman, TE Dalton Kincaid and LB Dorian Williams.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 68.1% chance of winning at home and remaining undefeated at Highmark this season. Denver’s rookie quarterback will get a crash course on playoff football. I’m taking the Bills by 10! This will be a really good game from start to finish.



Final Score

Bills – 30

Broncos – 20