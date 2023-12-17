Philadelphia Eagles vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Seattle Seahawks

Monday – December 18 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Time: 7:15 PM CT

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, 5-2 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (6-7, 4-2 Home)



Both teams are on a skid right now. The Eagles sat in first place all season until last week when they lost to the Cowboys on the road. The Seahawks are on a losing skid themselves having lost 4 out of their last 5 games. This game will boil down to the which team can close out a game in the 4th quarter. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Monday night NFC match up in Seattle.



What to watch for

The offensive lines. Both teams have given up costly sacks and turnovers in the red zone. Seattle is playing backup quarterback Drew Lock while starter Geno Smith (groin) is out. Keep an eye on Drew Lock. He has weapons but he’ll need time to get the ball into the hands of his receiving corps.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have hit the proverbial wall that all teams seem to hit during the season. Some teams start off slow but hit their stride late and vice versa. While racking up win after win, week after week; the Eagles have dropped their last two games to the Cowboys and 49ers. This week they travel to the great Northwest to play the Seahawks. They need this game to stay in the hunt for top seed in the NFC. Players to watch: QB Jalen Hurts (illness), WR A.J. Brown, RB D’andre Swift, TE Dallas Goedert and S Reed Blankenship.



Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Geno Smith is still listed as questionable with a groin injury. In order for the Seahawks to have a chance, they will need to get him ready to play. Last week he tried pre-game stretches and tested the injury before the 49ers contest but was scratched at the last minute. The Seattle defense will be the x-factor for this team this week. They will have their hands full with trying to stop that high-octane Eagles offense. Players to watch: LB Bobby Wagner, S Julian Love, WR DJ Metcalf and RB Kenneth Walker.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 57.7% chance of winning Monday night. This game will boil down to which team is able to control the line of scrimmage. I’m taking Philadelphia by 10. Even with Geno Smith the Seahawks don’t really have a chance of beating the Eagles. Philly is just the better team!



Final Score

Philadelphia Eagles – 24

Seattle Seahawks – 14