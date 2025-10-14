2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 7

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



There’s no “D” in defense!

Last week I watched the NFL Network and NFL Redzone for all the games. When I tell you all of the teams are struggling on defense, it’s not an understatement. A team can score 30 points a game and still lose by 3 to 9 points across the board. Just look at the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys and Ravens. You can basically miss the first three quarters and tune into the last 5 minutes of every game and there you will see teams in close battle. There’s been 8 blocked field goals and punts by teams, yet several of them still lose by 3 points. I’m not sure if I’m ready for the NBA season or wait until week 10 of the NFL season, that’s when the season really picks up. Tune in this week and see if your favorite team’s defense can either stop the run or stop the pass especially in the red zone.



Thursday Night: Game Info

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

Thursday – October 16 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



The Steelers are riding a 3-game winning streak by beating the Patriots, Vikings and Browns in recent weeks. The Steelers rushing attack has finally picked up in the past two weeks. Running back Jaylen Warren is eating up major yards since being named the starter two weeks ago. Look for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to stretch the field on the road. He will be the x-factor for the Pittsburgh. The Bengals are on a 4-game losing streak with losses to the Vikings, Broncos, Lions and Packers. Keep an eye on new starting quarterback Joe Flacco to help the passing game while starter Joe Burrow is out. ESPN has the Steelers with a 64.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Steelers by 10!



Final Score

Steelers – 31

Bengals – 21



Sunday Night: Game Info

Atlanta Falcons (3-2) vs San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

Sunday – October 19 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA



The Falcons have a very real shot at beating the 49ers on the road. The Falcons put a whoopin’ on the Buffalo Bills in their last game. The score was 24-14, but it wasn’t even that close. The Falcons are 3-2 in their last 5 games with wins over Minnesota, Washington and Buffalo. Keep an eye on running back Bijan Robinson. He will be the x-factor for the Falcons. The 49ers are also 3-2 in their last 5 games with wins over the Saints, Cardinals and Rams in overtime. The 49ers offense is stronger with a backup starting under center. ESPN has the 49ers with a 61.8% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Falcons in my upset game of the week by 6!



Final Score

Falcons – 30

49ers – 24



Monday Night Early Game: Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) vs Detroit Lions (4-2)

Monday – October 20 – 6:00PM

TV: ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI



Say whatever you want but Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been ballin’ out! He is my leader for league MVP right now. The Bucs are 5-1 and Mayfield is the key for the whole team. Keep an eye on the Bucs on 3rd downs because that’s when you’ll see Baker make some magic. The Lions are 4-2. Last week’s loss looked as if the league is willing to rob a team because they love the Chiefs so much in my opinion. Last week, the Lions gimmick play to quarterback Jared Goff was called back. This hurt the Lions and they barely recovered from that play. ESPN has the Lions with a 1.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Buccaneers by 7! Tampa Bay is actually the better team!

Final Score

Buccaneers – 31

Lions – 24



Monday Night Late Game: Game Info

Houston Texans (2-3) vs Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

Monday – October 20 – 9:00PM

TV: ABC

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA



Seattle has a proven winner under center for the organization. I can remember when Sam Darnold played in New York. He was called everything except a winner. Right now, everyone is talking about his game. He will be the x-factor for the Seattle Seahawks at home. He’s been solid for the team since being acquired. The Texans are looking to start a 3-game winning streak with a victory in Seattle. The Texans lost their first 3 games this season to the Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars. In their last two contests, they beat the Titans and Ravens. This game will be a proving ground for the organization and toughness for the team. ESPN has the Seahawks with a 51.4% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking Seattle by 3! This game will be real close Monday night.



Final Score

Seahawks – 27

Texans – 24