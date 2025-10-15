2025 College Football: Week 8 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College football this week

We think that college football is far better than the NFL. Well, you and the million other fans across the country are totally wrong. Defense across the board is down, scoring is board line teetering, and all of the top schools has falling by the wayside. Here’s the thing, the only fans are diehard fans. If you believe that your favorite team will make it out of their conference as champions and will make it to the college playoffs and win it all then maybe just maybe you are as delusional as the millions of other college football fanatics thinking the same thing. This week there are more teams that will fall because of the parity in the NCAA.



Game Info

SMU Mustangs (4-2) vs Clemson (3-3)

Saturday – October 18 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Memorial Stadium – Clemson, SC



One of the biggest enigmas in the football world has been the SMU Mustangs. Last season they played in the NCAA playoffs but ended up losing to Penn State. This season SMU was ranked 16th in the nation and dropped two games and are now out of the national spotlight. In their last games they beat Syracuse and Stanford. This week they can make a huge statement winning on the road at Clemson. Clemson is 3-3 right now and a win on the road will make their bowl opportunity that much better. Both teams are on a 2-game winning streak. ESPN has the Tigers with a 63.3% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Mustangs in an upset on the road by 7!



Final Score

Mustangs – 31

Tigers – 24



Game Info

UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) vs UNT Mean Green (5-1)

Saturday – October 18 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



The Mean Green dropped a very winnable game at home last week against USF. You would think that they got blown out 63-36. Here’s the thing, when a team gets hit in the mouth how do they respond? This week is a respond game for UNT against UTSA. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker will be the x-factor for UNT this week. UTSA is a decent team with a quarterback that has talent. Owen McCown has 1226 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He will be the catalyst for the Roadrunners. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 58.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Mean Green by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 41

Road Runners – 31



Game Info

Baylor Bears (4-2) vs TCU Horned Frogs (4-2)

Saturday – October 18 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Last week the Horned Frogs lost a tough game at home to Kansas State by 13. The Frogs are 4-2 right now and a win at home against the red-hot Bears will be just what the doctor ordered. TCU will need to play solid on the defensive side of the ball. Lately they have disappeared in the 4th quarters of their last 2 games. Baylor is in the thick of things in the Big 12 along with TCU and others. Keep an eye on Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, he has 2058 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 63.5% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking TCU by 10.



Final Score

TCU – 31

Bears – 21



Game Info

#5 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) vs #9 Georgia Bulldogs (5-1)

Saturday – October 18 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Sanford Stadium – Athens, GA



Ole Miss is looking like a team on a mission. Right now, the Rebels are sitting right at the top of the SEC. This week, they go into Athens to put the Bulldogs in their place. Ole Miss has quality wins over WSU, LSU, Tulane, Arkansas and Kentucky. The #9 Bulldogs are looking to extend their winning streak to 3 games. In order for the Bulldogs to get a handle on the SEC they first must bet Ole Miss at home this week. Keep an eye on both defenses this week. ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 69.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Ole Miss by 10! Georgia isn’t the dominant team that people think they are. Ole Miss is the better team right now.

Final Score

#5 Rebels – 40

#9 Bulldogs – 30



Game Info

#20 USC Trojans (5-1) vs #13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2_

Saturday – October 18 – 6:30PM

TV: NBC

Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN



#20 USC has finally gotten back on track. Over the past 3 years USC has struggled to be relevant as a dominant program. Head coach Lincoln Riley back in the spotlight. USC has quality wins over Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Georgia Southern. Keep an eye on the Trojans running backs this week. The Fighting Irish are on a 4-game winning streak with wins over Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State and North Carolina State. This will a huge win for Notre Dame this weekend at home. Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is a bad man! He’s must see with the ball in his hands. ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 8.9% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking USC by 9! Keep an eye on special teams for both teams this week. Starting field positioning will play a factor in this game.



Final Score

#20 Trojans – 36

#13 Fighting Irish – 27