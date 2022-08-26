Preseason Game 3 Preview: Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys

Friday – August 26 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NFL Net/ Local TV

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (0-2, 0-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Home)



It’s the last preseason game for Dallas and I feel pretty good about what I’ve seen in the first two games. The Cowboys looked as if they just met each other in the parking lot of the Denver game, but showed the Chargers a little somethin’ somethin’ in the special team’s department last game. Dallas has a lot to prove to Cowboy nation. The last time they won a Super Bowl was 26 years ago and the jerseys I own have long faded from those championship teams. Let’s take a closer look at the final preseason game for the Cowboys.



Offensive Line Issues?

Heading into the last game of the preseason Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was out with another injury. He’s an extremely talented player when he’s healthy, but when he’s out the offensive line struggles in pass protection and with run blocking. Keep an eye on the offensive line in this one. The coaching staff will have their hands full with making adjustments from the kick off because of the problems with the first offense linemen.



Seattle Seahawks

There’s no doubt about it. Seattle is rebuilding and they are struggling at the quarterback position. Starter Geno Smith is a journeyman at the helm. He will continue to struggle because he doesn’t adjust to playing in schemes that don’t allow him to display his talents. The Seahawks defense is young and talented, but they lack leadership on that side of the ball. Last season they game up an average of 22 points a game.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are a team that will start to hit their stride around the 4th or 5th game of the season. Seattle is coming in looking for their first win of the preseason. Dallas will need to limit costly penalties that stall drives. Dallas will need to address the backup quarterback question, wide receiver group and offensive line. Dallas has talent but the guys need to step up and take the reins. Look for special teams to gain critical field position in this one.



Prediction

Dallas has to find a way to plug in free agents, draft picks and role players in spots where the team needs them to have a breakout season and get deeper into the playoffs. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Seahawks – 14