2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 14

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Season is Coming to a Boil

With 5 games remaining, the NFL is in an uproar! Almost every team in every division will have a chance get into the playoffs or play spoiler and knock a team out of it. This is the part of the season where teams either figure things out and make a run or hit a wall. The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are looking to secure playoff berths at this point. We talk about who’s the MVP, but their teams are struggling to win games. There will be a few surprises coming down to the last two games of the season. Keep an eye on the Cowboys, Bears, Panthers and Rams. A few of these teams will make some noise over the next five weeks.



Game Info

Houston Texans (7-5, 3-3 Away) vs Kansas City Chiefs (6-6, 5-1 Home)

Sunday – December 7 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



This is a tale of two teams. Both teams struggled out of the gate this season and now here we are. The Chiefs are 2-3 in their last 5 games while the Texans are 4-1 in that same span. The Chiefs really need this game to get back into the playoff race while the Texans are only a game behind the Colts and Jacksonville in the AFC South. Field position, creating turnovers and special teams will be huge for both teams during this game. It will be closer than expected, however you should know be well aware that costly mistakes could easily turn this game into a blowout. The winner will come down to controlling the line of scrimmage. Protecting the QB is a must. Opening running lanes is also a must. The Chiefs will always have a chance with Patrick Mahomes under center. ESPN has the Chiefs with a 65.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Chiefs by 10!



Final Score

Chiefs – 34

Texans – 24



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles (8-4, 4-2 Away) vs Los Angeles Chargers (8-4, 5-2 Home)

Monday – December 8 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



The reigning NFL champions Eagles have had their highs and lows this season. The Eagles got booed by their fans in their 24-15 loss at home to the Chicago Bears recently. In their last 5 games the Eagles are 3-2 with wins over the Giants, Packers and Lions. They dropped their last 2 games to the Cowboys and Bears. The Chargers have won 4 of their last 5 games. They have wins over the Vikings, Titans, Steelers and Raiders. ESPN has the Eagles with a 59.2% chance of winning on the road Monday night. I’m taking the Chargers by 6!



Final Score

Chargers – 30

Eagles – 24