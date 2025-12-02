2025 College Football Conference Championships Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Conference Championships

College football is essentially ending its regular season and heading into its bowl season. There’s a speed bump though in the journey to bowl season called conference championship weekend. Some say it’s one of the best weekends in all of college football. Several teams that are playing in these games this weekend will see their CFP Rankings positively or negatively impacted depending on the outcome of the game. Lots on the line this weekend so let’s get to those previews!



American Conference Championship

#24 UNT Mean Green (11-1 American) vs #20 Tulane Green Wave (10-2 American)

Friday – December 5 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA



UNT has played lights out all season. When they finally made it over the hump and got into a conference championship, the UNT head coach was hired by Oklahoma State on November 25. UNT’s offense scored 50 points 6-times this season. The key for the Mean Green will be how well freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker plays in the big game. Keep in mind that Tulane’s head coach is leaving to coach Florida next season. ESPN has UNT with a 58% chance of winning conference this year. I’m taking UNT by 10!



Final Score

#24 Mean Green – 34

#20 Green Wave – 24



Big 12 Championship

#11 BYU Cougars (11-1 Big 12) vs #4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-1 Big 12)

Saturday – December 6 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



The Big 12 has been one of the most intriguing conferences this year. Houston, Arizona, Arizona State and Iowa State stole all of the headlines while BYU and Texas Tech played some solid football. This game will come down to how well the offense protects the ball. The winner of this game will be the team that creates turnovers and scores off of them. Key players: BYU QB Bear Bachmeier, RB LJ Martin and WR Parker Kingston. Texas Tech: QB Behren Morton, RB Cameron Dickey and WR Caleb Douglas. ESPN has the Red Raiders with a 66.6% chance of winning the title game. I’m taking Tech by 10!



Final Score

#4 Red Raiders – 34

#11 Cougars – 24



SEC Championship

#3 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1 SEC) vs #9 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1 SEC)

Saturday – December 6 – 3:00PM

TV: ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Both teams have been rolling through the season just to collide in the conference championship. Keep in mind that both have lost one game and had some tough times this season winning close games. Alabama did win their match up earlier this season. This game will come down to how well each defense plays leading into the 4th quarter. Players to watch: Georgia: QB Gunner Stockton, RB Nate Frazier and WR Zachariah Branch. Alabama: QB Ty Simpson, RB Jam Miller and WR Germie Bernard. ESPN has the Crimson Tide with a 51.1% chance of winning the conference title. I’m taking Georgia by 7! Revenge!



Final Score

#3 Bulldogs – 30

#9 Crimson Tide – 23



Big Ten Championship

#2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0 Big 10) vs #1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0 Big 10)

Saturday – December 6 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



The race for the Big 10 season was a big headache. There were 6 teams that could have played in this game. Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, USC, Michigan and Iowa were all poised to get into this game. Yet here we are with Ohio State and Indiana in the championship. The winner of this game will likely be the favorite to win the national championship this year. This will be one of the closest championship games of the season. This game will come down to how well each team’s quarterback handles adversity. Players to watch: Indiana: QB Fernando Mendoza and RB Roman Hemby. Ohio State: QB Julian Saying and RB Bo Jackson. ESPN has the Hoosiers with a 50.6% chance of winning this one. I’m taking the Hoosiers by 3. I love the underdog!



Final Score

#2 Hoosiers – 31

#1 Buckeyes – 28



