2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 1

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

New Season, New Opportunity

This game will be played in Brazil. We all know that football in that country is soccer and playing in Brazil is another huge step for the NFL since the NFL is trying to grow its global reach. Last season ended badly for the Chiefs losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs looked to three-peat as champions, but the Eagles didn’t get the memo. Last season the Chargers dropped their last 2 games to limp into the off season trying to build a better team. Both teams are looking to start the season off with a win to erase bad memories of last season’s failures. With drafts, free agents and practice squad talent the Chiefs and Chargers will make this one an exciting game Friday night.



What to watch for

Both team’s offenses will be on full display Friday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. We can talk about the defenses, offenses and the schemes that both teams would use to stop the other team. This will boil down to which quarterback makes key plays at crucial times of the game plain and simple.



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Friday – September 5 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: YouTube

Corinthians Arena – Sao Paulo, Brazil



Kansas City Chiefs (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Questions looms over this team from their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles to end their Super Bowl run. Three things fans are asking: Can Patrick Mahomes lift the team and stay healthy to dominant opposing defenses? Can the defense play lights out? Will the Chiefs win the AFC West again? Head coach Andy Reid will be the main focus of righting the ship and keeping Chiefs Kingdom rolling. Players to watch: QB Patrick Mahome, TE Travis Kelce and RB Kareem Hunt.



Los Angeles Chargers (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The Chargers are looking to break the Chiefs stronghold on the AFC West. They have talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert had a really good season last year. His interceptions dropped and passing yards went up. Look for him to play solid Friday night. The key for this team will be how well the offensive line keep him upright during this game. Players to watch: RB Najee Harris, WR Keenan Allen and PK Cameron Dicker.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 58.2% chance to win. I’m taking the Chiefs by 10. It’s the safe bet right. I’m sure that Buffalo Wild Wings will have this game on every screen. This will be one of those games that you will need to get a subscription to watch. The NFL will need to do better!



Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Chargers – 20

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

So, what’s the difference?

When you mention these two teams, you would talk about the quarterbacks first. Both teams’ quarterbacks have won at least one league MVP. Both teams have an inside track to the playoffs, and both have failed to make it to a Super Bowl with their current QB, so what’s the difference? There’s no difference in their playing styles because both players like to run, pass and extend plays. It boils down to how well their offensive line controls the opposing defensive and Derrick Henry. Why did I bring him up? Henry controls the clock in the 4th quarter extending drives keeping opposing teams’ offenses off the field.



What to watch for

We know that quarterback play will be what everyone will be looking to see. The key for a victory for either team will be how well the defense plays. Can the Ravens defense bottle up Josh Allen or will be Bills defense stifle Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry’s rushing attack? The world will get their answer on Sunday when the clock hits 0:00!



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – September 7 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Baltimore Ravens (0-0, 0-0 Away)

Will this be the year that the Ravens get over the hump? The last time these two teams met, Mark Andrews dropped a game winning touchdown in Orchard Park. This could be his coming out party and right the wrong of last season failure. Keep in mind that the Bills defense will see a healthy and rested Derrick Henry. This will be the game of the weekend. Everyone is picking the Bills to assume their role as Raven killers. The Ravens defense will show up for this game and be dominant. Players to watch: WR Zay Flowers, WR LaJohntay Webster and PK Tyler Loop.



Buffalo Bills (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Quarterback Josh Allen will need to take control of the game in the first quarter. He will be the catalyst of the offense by scoring points in the first quarter in this game. The Bills defense will need to play stingy and physical upfront. This will be a dog fight from the kickoff until the last field goal attempt. The Bills defense will need to create turnovers and score in the redzone. Players to watch: RB James Cook, WR Kahlil, TE Dalton Kincaid and PK Tyler Bass.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 51.4% chance of winning at home. Anything can happen. I see the NFL loving their favorite players and wanting then to be successful. I’m taking the Ravens on the road by 4 points. It comes down to how well the Ravens plays defense in the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Ravens – 31

Bills – 27

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

It’s a New Football Season

The first Monday Night Football game will be a quarterbacks redemption game. The Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be making his debut coming back from injury to take the reins in Minnesota. He was the pick to lead this team into the future. The Bears signal caller took his licks last year by struggling to get the offense out of neutral. Former Heisman winner Caleb Williams is starting his 2nd season under center and is poised to get the Bears offense on track. This game will be huge for both organizations heading into the future. I can’t wait to see what’s going down on Monday night.



What to watch for

Both teams will need to play solid defense from start to finish. Establishing pressure on the opposing offenses is job one. The offensive lines for both the Vikings and the Bears were shaky at best last season while the special teams were decent. Creating turnovers will be what both teams will work on as well. In my opinion, both teams will need to prove that they have gotten better this off season.



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Monday – September 8 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Soldiers Field – Chicago, IL



Minnesota Vikings (0-0, 0-0 Away)

If we’re going on what we saw in the preseason, the Vikings will need more time to gel as a team. They have the talent because they went 14-3 and made the playoffs last season with a different quarterback under center. Viking starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy takes the reigns in Minnesota to get this team back to its glory days. He will have all eyes on him from start to finish of this game as well as season. He has weapons around him and will need to get the ball into the hands of his play makers to win games. I can’t wait to see what the Vikings organization sees in him.



Chicago Bears (0-0, 0-0 Home)

Here’s the truth in a bag: When you are a former Heisman trophy winner, you’re supposed to be the cream of the crop coming into the NFL for your rookie season. Caleb Williams looked solid in the preseason last year but failed to get the ball down field because he spent most of the games on the turf. The Bears made trades, draft picks and through free agency brought in offensive linemen to protect him this season. Running back D’Andre Swift is looking to redeem himself by carrying the ball 10-15 times Monday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bears with a 51.7% chance of winning at home. I guess everyone feels safe with taking the Bears but looking at the roster of the Vikings makes me wonder why everyone is taking Chicago. The sports betting world thinks that the Vikings isn’t good enough to steal a win Monday night. I’m taking the Bears in a close game by 6.



Final Score

Bears – 26

Vikings – 20