2025 Dallas Cowboys Draft Report Card

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last Season

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a losing record of 7-10, falling into third place in the NFC East behind the Washington Commanders and Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a season ending injury thrusting backup Cooper Rush into the starting position. Dallas looked as if they could make it to the the playoffs if several things went there way. In the end we all know what happened the last four games of the season which has led us to this article. Dallas lost a few key players over the last couple of seasons through free agency and trades. Dallas needed to beef up the offensive line, defensive line, cornerbacks and running backs. The organization feels as if they made huge moves in this year’s draft. Dallas had 9 picks in this year’s draft and 3 could possibly start this upcoming season. Keep in mind that Dallas has a new coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coach.



Team Needs

Dallas has the talent to win games right now. The game plan changed when Dak was lost for the season. Dallas wanted to run the ball, but the offensive line was either banged up or could not open any holes for the runners. Dallas needed to fill several voids on the offensive line and find a clear-cut number 2 receiver to stretch the field. On the defensive side of the ball Dallas needed another pass rusher and defensive tackle. In the secondary Dallas needs a safety that can crowd the line and cover. Dallas dropped 3 very winnable games because the defensive backs got lost in the scheme.



Draft Picks

In this year’s draft Dallas had 9 picks, and it seems that they covered the needs of the team. If I was in the war room, I would’ve traded 3 picks to get some veteran leadership on both sides of the ball. It will take some of the draft picks to learn the pro game because Dallas needs to turn things around right now not 2 or 3 years down the line.



Round 1 – Pick 12 (12) – G Tyler Booker – Alabama

6’5, 325 pounds that can move a crowd. He can play tackle if needed. He has great hands and footwork in the trenches. He has an amazing upside and will start this season.



Round 2 – Pick 12 (44) – EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku – Boston College

6’2, 245 rusher that will compliment Micah Parsons. He has the same motor and will get playing time since DeMarcus Lawrence left for free agency.



Round 3 – Pick 12 (76) – CB Shavon Revel, Jr. – Eastern Carolina

6’1, 170-pound cornerback. He can easily fill the void in the secondary especially on 3rd down in the red zone. Cowboys’ secondary took a beating last season with injuries.



Round 5 – Pick 12 (149) – RB Jaydon Blue -Texas

6’0, 200 pound running back from Texas who can catch passes out of the backfield and get down the sidelines with explosive speed. He was a key factor in the Texas running and passing game last season. Keep in mind that Dallas has 8 running backs on the roster right now.



Round 5 – Pick 16 (152) – LB Shemar James – Florida

6’1, 229-pound linebacker that’s solid with tackling runners in the open field. He has a great nose for disrupting plays and recording tackles for loss. Good pick for the team.



Round 6 – Pick 28 (204) – OT Ajani Cornelius – Oregon

6’5, 315-pound offensive tackle that can pass block and get into space. He will need to work on run blocking for opening outside spots for Dallas runners. He’s a solid kid that could play right now. Not sure how many snaps he gets initially.



Round 7 – Pick 1 (217) – DT Jay Toia – UCLA

6”3, 325-pound defensive tackle that can move his feet. I’m surprised that he was still available. He can play right now on the right or left side of the line. He will see time in the preseason easily.



Round 7 – Pick 23 (239) – RB Phil Mafah – Clemson

6’1, 230-pound runner that get the starting nod right now. He was so explosive as a runner last season for the Tigers. His pass blocking is what Dallas needs to protect Dak’s blindside on extended plays. He also catches pass out of the backfield.

Round 7 – Pick 31 (247) – DT Tommy Akingbesote – Maryland

6’4, 320-pound pass rusher that has a motor but specializes in stopping the run! This is what Dallas defensive line needs right now. He can fill the void that Dallas needs up the middle of opposing offenses. Good pick!



Overall Draft Thoughts

The Cowboys have a knack for dropping the ball during the draft, especially over the last 5 years. This draft they addressed several of their needs but still need help at the wide receiver spot with a strong #2 and possibly in the slot. Dallas will need to add a few veterans to the roster if they want to win now. Veterans play a huge part in building the roster, it’s the difference between winning a losing in the NFL. I can say I’m pleased with the picks this draft. I’m excited for the upcoming season!

Draft Grade: B-