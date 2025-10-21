2025 College Football: Week 9 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football this Week

This week will be a pivotal week for all of the North Texas teams we cover and some other teams we feature. North Texas, SMU and TCU are all over .500 and will be looking to build on last week’s victories. North Texas is 6-1 and is bowl eligible, looking for their 7th wins on the road this week. SMU is 5-2 and will be galloping into Wake Forest needing one more win for a bowl bid. TCU is 5-2 and is heading to Morgantown chasing their 6th win against West Virginia. I will also cover Missouri versus Vanderbilt along with Ole Miss taking on Oklahoma in my national coverage and final score prediction. Let’s take a closer look at at CFB week 9.

Game Info

UNT Mean Green (6-1) vs Charlotte 49ers (1-6)

Friday – October 24 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Jerry Richardson Stadium – Charlotte, NC



This should be a walk in the park for the Mean Green on the road in Charlotte this weekend. Here’s the thing about this game, Charlotte is a wounded team, and we all know that a wounded team can be dangerous. North Texas should come out and establish the run. They will need to wear the 49ers defense down and score points. On the defensive side of the ball UNT will need to apply pressure on Charlotte’s quarterback Conner Harrell. Make him Harrell make plays. Don’t allow him to get comfortable. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 94.8% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking UNT by 20+.



Final Score

Mean Green – 45

49ers – 20

Game Info

SMU Mustangs (5-2) vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-2)

Saturday – October 25 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: The CW Network

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium – Winston-Salem, NC



The Mustangs are riding high on a 3-game winning streak with wins over Syracuse, Stanford and Clemson. Keep in mind that Clemson beat SMU in the conference championship last season. The revenger was sweet. The Mustang offense is averaging 30+ points a game while the defense is giving up 20 on that side of the ball. Wake Forest is on a 2-game winning streak and would love to beat SMU at home this weekend. Keep an eye on Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne. He’s their best offensive weapon. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 68.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking SMU by 10!



Final Score

Mustangs – 34

Tigers – 24

Game Info

#8 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) vs #13 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1)

Saturday – October 25 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

Memorial Stadium – Norman, Oklahoma



The SEC conference is loaded with talented football teams. The conference has 10 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week. #8 Ole Miss is on the road at #13 Oklahoma for a clash between a pair of one-loss teams. This game will come down to quarterback play. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has 1549 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception. He will be the x-factor for the Rebels on the road. Oklahoma’s quarterback John Mateer will be the key for OU’s passing attack. Keep an eye on his surgically repaired hand. ESPN has the Sooners favored at home this weekend. I’m taking OU by 10!



Final Score

#13 Sooners – 40

#8 Rebels – 30

Game Info

#15 Missouri Tigers (6-1) vs #10 Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1)

Saturday – October 25 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

FirstBank Stadium – Nashville, TN



Let’s talk about these two teams… No one saw either of these teams being this good or ranked this season. Missouri is 4-1 in their last 5 games. They have quality wins over Louisiana, South Carolina, UMass and Auburn. Their defense is stingy and physical on the defensive line. Vanderbilt has shown that they can play with any team in the country. Vanderbilt is 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over South Carolina, Georgia State, Utah State and LSU. This game will be huge for the SEC and conference standings. ESPN has the Commodores with a 55.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Vandy too by 7!



Final Score

#10 Commodores – 37

#15 Tigers – 30



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs (5-2) vs WVU Mountaineers (2-5)

Saturday – October 25 – 5:00PM

TV: ESPN2

Milan Puskar Stadium – Morgantown, WV



TCU’s quarterback Josh Hoover will need to be on point for this game. This could be a trap game for the Horned Frogs on the road in Morgantown. TCU is 5-2 and a win this weekend will make them bowl eligible. The defense will need to create turnovers and score touchdowns off of them. WVU is on a a 4-game losing streak and a win this weekend would give them a boost. Both teams need a win to make some type of movement in the Big 12 standings. ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 81.7% chance of winning on the road this weekend. I’m taking TCU by 13. WVU is my school, and I can’t pick them this week. They are struggling as a team this season.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 33

Mountaineers – 21