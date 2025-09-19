2025 College Football: Week 4 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Every Week College Football Gets More Exciting

As we enter the fourth week of the season some of the best teams around the country have struggled at home and on the road. There are teams that should be blowing out opponents that have some losses. This has lead some to say that these are mediocre programs right now. The SMU Mustangs are 2-1 and heading to Ft. Worth to take on the 2-0 TCU Horned Frogs in the “Iron Skillet” game. This game has been a staple of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex dating back to last century. It’s basically our civil war game between the two cities. This game is slated to be the last game between the two teams for the foreseeable future. This game is enriched with so much football history. This will be the 104th time that these two teams will meet dating back to World War II. In my opinion, not seeing this game ever again would be like watching a football stadium being demolished for a new gas station in the neighborhood. Our other local DFW team, the North Texas Mean Green is sitting at 3-0 right now heading to West Point to take on Army.

Game Info

UNT Mean Green (3-0) vs Army Black Knights (1-1)

Saturday – September 20 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: CBSSN

Michie Stadium – West Point, NY



The Mean Green has proven to all of their critics that they can get down and play physical football on both offensive and defensive lines. The offensive line has played masterful at times opening holes for the run game and pass protection keeping quarterback Drew Mestemaker upright. The key for UNT will be how well the defensive line stops Army’s rushing attack. Army uses two quarterbacks in their offense. Dewayne Coleman is their passing quarterback while Cale Hellums is their running quarterback. You know the play when they switch quarterback. The key is stopping the run! ESPN has UNT with a 50.9% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Mean Green by 3.



Final Score

Mean Green – 17

Black Knights – 14



Game Info

SMU Mustangs (2-1) vs TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Saturday – September 20 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



I’m not sure of who’s making the schedule for these teams but putting this game on pause is the wrong thing to do. I can remember as a child watching this game while my dad and his brother screamed at our floor model television sitting in the corner of our living room. TCU leads the series 53-43-7. In the first meeting between the two teams, TCU beat SMU 43-0. The last game played between SMU beat TCU 66-42. Keep an eye on the offense for both team because this will be like a heavyweight boxing match in the last 20 seconds of the bout swinging for a knockout! ESPN has TCU with a 67.4% chance of winning this game at home. I’m taking SMU by 10 in an upset! SMU is the better team right now, but TCU’s defense is stingy! This will be a dog fight … literally!



Final Score

SMU Mustangs – 30

TCU Horned Frogs – 20