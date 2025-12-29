2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Quarterfinal Games

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football Playoff

It’s time to buckle down and get a win! All season long these teams have dominated college football and now it’s time to put up or shut up. I like the way the playoff system is set up. A lot of these players will be professionals in the NFL. Often times it seems like players that make it to the NFL have their bodies break down after 9 or 10 games. This will help them transition to the NFL and get their bodies used to longer seasons. As for right now, the real college football playoffs have just started. The Cotton, Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls are traditional top tier bowl games. The winners of these games will move on deeper into the playoffs striving for this season’s college football national championship.



Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

#10 Miami Hurricanes vs #2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Wednesday – December 31 – 6:30PM

TV: ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



The #10 Miami Hurricanes went into College Station and beat Texas A&M by 7 points leading them to this game. It was a defensive battle down to the last play. No one expected this, but now the Hurricanes have their sights on #2 OSU. This game will be huge for both teams. Last season the teams that had a first round bye all lost in the quarterfinals. This game will come down to how well OSU’s offense performs against the Hurricanes defense. Players to watch: #2 OSU: QB Julian Sayin, RB Bo Jackson, WR Jeremiah Smith, LB Sonny Styles and CB Davison Ibbotson. #10 Miami: QB Carson Beck, RB Mark Fletcher Jr, WR Malachi Toney, LB Mohammed Toure and CB Bryce Fitzgerald. ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 70.5% chance of winning and moving on. I’m taking the Buckeyes by 10!



Final Score

#2 Buckeyes – 27

#10 Hurricanes – 17



Capital One Orange Bowl

#5 Oregon Ducks vs #4 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thursday – January 1 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL



Both teams are 12-1 and have bullied college football this season with some sweet wins. The #5 Ducks can put up points in bunches just like the #4 Red Raiders. The game will come down to how stingy the defenses play. Sure, both teams have great offenses but when a defense plays tough and physical in the trenches that’s when you have yourself something. The team with the better defense is Texas Tech. Players to watch: #5 Ducks: QB Dante Moore, RB Noah Whitting, WR Malik Benson, LB Bryce Boettcher and DB Jadon Canady. #4 Red Raiders: QB Behren Morton, RB Cameron Dickey, WR Caleb Douglas, LB Jacob Rodriguez and DB Brice Pollock. ESPN has the Red Raiders with a 51.6% chance of winning this one. I’m taking the Red Raiders by 13!



Final Score

#4 Red Raiders – 35

#5 Ducks – 22



Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential

#9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #1 Indiana Hoosiers

Thursday – January 1 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA



The number 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers are breaking down doors while rolling to a 13-0 record for the first time in school’s history. Not only have they been dominant, but they have the Heisman trophy winner calling the shots. Fernando Mendoza will be the x-factor for the Hoosiers in this game. The Big 10 versus the SEC. The #9 Crimson Tide is playing for history. At one time the playoffs were referred to as the “Alabama Invitational” when Nick Saban was head coach. This game will come down to the defense that imposes their will on the other team. Defensive lines and linebackers can change the dynamics of a game. Players to watch: #9 Crimson Tide: QB Ty Simpson, RB Jam Miller, WR Germie Bernard, LB Deontae Lawson and DB Bray Hubbard. #1 Hoosiers: QB Fernando Mendoza, RB Roman Hemby, WR Omar Cooper, Jr., LB Rolijah Hardy and CB Louis Moore. ESPN has the Hoosiers with a 71.4% chance of winning this game. I’m taking the Crimson Tide by 6! I believe they have more big game experience as a program.



Final Score

#9 Crimson Tide – 30

#1 Hoosiers – 24



All State Sugar Bowl

#6 Ole Miss Rebels vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs

Thursday – January 1 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA



Both teams are 12-1 and this game could easily have either team in the national championship game. Looking at this match up one could think that the Bulldogs will dominate the Rebels from start to finish with that punishing defense. The Rebels have the same type of dogs on both sides of the ball in Oxford. This game will come down how well the quarterbacks play without making costly turnovers. Players to watch: #6 Rebels: QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy, WR Harrison Wallace, LB TJ Dottery and s Wydett Williams Jr. #3 Bulldogs: QB Gunner Stockton, RB Nate Frazier, WR Zachariah Branch, DB CJ Allen and DB Ellis Robinson IV. ESPN has the Bulldogs with a 60% chance of winning this one in the “Big Easy”. I want to take the under dog Rebels. My brain says that Kirby Smart will unleash his Bulldogs on the interim coach led Rebels with reckless abandon. Will the Rebels make enough plays to pull off an upset? It’s hard to beat the same team twice in one season. Just ask the Oklahoma Sooners. So yeah, I’m taking the Rebels to pull off the surprise upset! They win by 6.



Final Score

#6 Rebels – 30

#3 Bulldogs – 24