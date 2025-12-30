2025 Trust & Will Holiday Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Trust & Will Holiday Bowl History

This game is an annual game between the Pac-12 and ACC conference. The payout for the game is close to 6.5 million to be split between the conferences. Since 1986 there have been 7 title sponsors for the bowl games including: Seaworld (1986-1990), Thrifty Car Rental (1991-1994), Plymouth (1995-1997), Culligan (1998-2001), Pacific Life Insurance Company (2002-2009), Bridgeport Education (2010-2012), National Funding (2015-2016), San Diego County Credit Union (2017-2019, 2022), DirecTV (2023-2024) Trust & Will (Present).



Game Info

#17 Arizona Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs

Friday – January 2 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, CA



#17 Arizona Wildcats (9-3)

The #17 Arizona Wildcats has to be one of the most intriguing teams of the season. In their last 5 games, they beat Colorado by 35 points, Kansas by 4 points, Cincinnati by 6 points, Baylor by 24 points and Arizona State by 16 points. Their defense has been stingy in the 4th quarter in each of those wins. Arizona is a solid team that creates turnovers into points. Players to watch: QB Noah Fifita, RB Ismail Mahdi, WR Kris Hutson and DB Dalton Johnson who leads the team in tackles and interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Wildcats.



SMU Mustangs (8-4)

The Mustangs are a dangerous team. SMU is 3-2 in their last 5 games. In their last 2 losses, SMU dropped very winnable games by a combined 4 points. They will need to come out and play with some sense of urgency. SMU can’t fall behind on the scoreboard and think that they have time to play catch up. The Mustangs are led by quarterback Kevin Jennings who has 3,363 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Mustangs from start to finish. Players to watch: RB T.J. Harden, WR Jordan Hudson and S Ahmaad Moses (who leads the team in tackles with 91 and interceptions with 5).



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 52.5% chance of winning this game. This game will be very competitive from start to finish. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks will lead their team especially in the 3rd and 4th quarters. I’m taking the Mustangs by 10. They are the better team.



Final Score

Mustangs – 31

#17 Wildcats – 21