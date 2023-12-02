Big 12 Championship Preview: #18 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #7 Texas Longhorns

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#18 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #7 Texas Longhorns

Saturday – December 2 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

#18 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3, 7-2 Big 12 Conference)

#7 Texas Longhorns (11-1, 8-1 Big 12 Conference)



This will be the last time the Texas Longhorns will play in the Big 12. Next season Texas will be moving to the SEC, and it would be something else to take the Big 12 championship trophy with them. Oklahoma State will stay in the Big 12 and establish themselves as one of the best teams in the conference. Wouldn’t it be something to send the Longhorns on their way with a loss. This game will be a really good game to watch this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the Big 12 championship and I’ll give you my prediction at the end of this article.



#18 Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys are coming to Texas to strip the Longhorns of the conference championship. OK State is led by senior Alan Bowman. He played high school football at Grapevine as well as at Texas Tech before settling in as a Cowboy. He has 2808 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has weapons on offense. Running back Ollie Gordon II can run the ball between the tackles as well as any running back in the nation. He has 1580 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. He will be Texas’ first priority on the defensive side of the ball. Wide out Brennan Presley is a chain mover. He’s a better receiver on the outside so look for the Cowboys to move him around. The defense will be the x-factor in this one.



#7 Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have been one of the best teams in college football this season and it all starts with quarterback Quinn Ewers. I wasn’t sold on him last season because he spent more time trying to be a rebel than a complete quarterback. This season he’s turned everything around and even got rid of that awful mullet! This season he racked up 2709 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The only game he didn’t show up was the OU game where he looked lost under center to start the game. Sophomore running back Johnathon Brooks has 1139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns but he was lost for the season due to a knee injury in the TCU game. Look for Texas to establish the run and move the chains on short yardage plays with a running back by committee approach. The comprising the committee is CJ Baxter, Jaydon Blue, Savion Red, and Keilan Robinson. Wide out Xavier Worthy is the most dangerous player in this game. He will need at least 5 targets in the first half to get him going. Plus he’s a threat as a punt returner. Rounding out the downfield receiving corps is Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington. The Longhorns have a lot of weapons to say the least.



Prediction

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 88.1% chance of winning the Big 12 title and riding off into the sunset with another Big 12 title. I’m taking Texas by 10! Texas has the better team right now! Expect it to be close until midway through the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Longhorns – 36

Cowboys – 26