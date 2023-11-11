New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 12 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (2-7, 1-4 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (5-3, 3-0 Home)



This NFC East match up will be extremely important in the division. Dallas is currently in 2nd place right behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the division race. The Giants are sitting in the cellar looking to knock Dallas off track. Last week, Dallas lost a horribly refereed game to the Eagles on the road. This will be a good game for the Cowboys to bounce back and get into the win column. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s divisional matchup between the Cowboys and the Giants deep in the heart of Texas.



Why you should watch this game

Dallas needs this game to get back on track. Over the past 2 years, Dallas hasn’t lost two games in row. This will be a game to either continue the “Third Coast Offense” or scrap it!



New York Giants

The Giants have struggled this year. They’re currently looking at having a Top 5 draft pick at this rate. Back up Tommy DeVito started last week in a 30-6 loss to the Raiders. He might start but there’s a chance that Matt Barkley gets the nod instead. We’ll see. This week the Giants will use running back Saquon Barkley to carry and catch the ball from the backfield. He will be the x-factor for the Giants offense. The key for a victory in Dallas will be how well their defense plays. Look for the Giants to hold no punches this week. They are desperate for a win right now.



Dallas Cowboys

Last week’s loss in Philly was heartbreaking to say the least. The referees took over and basically gave Philly the game. Dallas will need to take full control of games that they are in. It’s disappointing to see such a talented team not meshing at this point of the season. Dallas has given away two games to teams that they should have beaten by 20 points. Keep an eye on these defensive stars: Micah Parson, Sam Williams and Demarcus Lawrence. I’m making RB Tony Pollard my x-factor this week. If he’s hot, then the Cowboys will be in control of the game and looking to add another victory to their record.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 89.8% chance of winning at home. Remember they were favored to beat the Cardinals and lost. The over/under is 38.5, so take the over. I’m taking Dallas by 15! Yes, over two touchdowns!

Final Score

Cowboys – 35

Giants – 10