Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Memphis Tigers vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 28 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Memphis Tigers (5-2, 2-1 American)

North Texas Mean Green (3-4, 1-2 American)



In their last 5 games, North Texas has won 3. They have wins over Temple, Abilene Christian and Louisiana Tech. They have close losses to Tulane and Navy during that five-game run. Here’s the scouting report on North Texas: They can score points but can’t stop anyone. The team struggles when they fall behind and that’s when they abandon the run game. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s UNT vs Memphis match up at home in Denton.



Why you should watch this game

North Texas needs to win at least 3 more games to become bowl eligible. They need to secure a win this weekend to get to .500 in conference.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a cold front coming to North Texas and it’s time to bring in the flowers and winterize the house from the cold snap heading this way next week.





Memphis Tigers

Memphis went into Burmingham, Alabama and put a whipping on the Blazers. Quarterback Seth Henigan is leading a dangerous offense that’s known for getting the ball down the field. He has 1856 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He will be the catalyst for a Memphis win on the road. Keep an eye on running back Blake Watson. He has 593 rushing yards on 103 carries and 7 touchdowns. Memphis’ running game will take its time to establish the run.

North Texas Mean Green

Quarterback Chandler Rogers will need to play lights out this week. He has to manage the offense while making plays down the field. He has 1762 passing yards with 14 touchdowns with an interception on the season. The key for the offense will be sustaining long drives that chew up the clock ending with a score. Perhaps their offense by doing tis will help their defense. The defense will be the x-factor this week. The defense is giving up 457.7 yards to opposing teams. The defense is giving up 203 passing yards and 257 rushing yards a game. Defense is a must! Attack! Attack! Attack!



Prediction

ESPN has the Tigers with a 79.5% chance of winning on the road this week. North Texas will need to play lock down defense from start to finish. I’m taking Memphis by 6! North Texas’ defense scares me!



Final Score

Tigers – 27

Mean Green – 21