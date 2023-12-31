Dallas Mavericks: Gains

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks went 2-2 last week against some of the leagues best teams. The Mavs had a 10-point win over the Golden State Warriors to stop a 2-game losing streak. Dallas dropped 2 very winnable games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs game really irks me. They were up by 15 at half and let the Cavaliers back into it and found a way to lose the game. This week Dallas will face the Utah Jazz on the road, then have the Portland Trail Blazers (back-to-back at home) and Minnesota Timbervolves at home. Dallas will need to continue to tweak the rotation in order to keep winning games. I see them going 3-1 this week. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s schedule.



How bad do you want it?

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Date: January 1

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to go deep into their bench during this game. The Jazz is a struggling team and Dallas needs to see what they have sitting on the bench. Practice play is totally different from game time speed. Keep an eye on the defensive side of the ball for Dallas.

Final Score: Jazz 100 – Mavericks 122



Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 3

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This is the first game of a three game home stand. They start things off going against the Trail Blazers for two in a row. Dallas will need to clamp down on defense. The Trail Blazers SF Jeremy Grant is a handful on defense and on the boards. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score: Trail Blazers 85 – Mavericks 95



Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This is the second game of the home back-to-back series with the Trail Blazers for Dallas. I would like to see the Mavericks using their big men. I can see Tim Hardaway, Jr., moving into the starting line up. They are using him as their sixth man currently. I’m taking Dallas by 14!

Final Score: Trail Blazers 86 – Mavericks 100



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 7

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

At the time of this article, Dallas is 0-2 against the Timberwolves this season. Dallas has dropped two games to Minnesota by an average of 13 points. The issue is rebounding and turnovers. If Dallas can clean up the turnovers and get 5 more defensive boards they could beat Minnesota. Dallas will need to play tough defense this game. I’m still taking the Timberwolves until the Mavs can prove me wrong and beat them!

Finals Score: Timberwolves 117 – Mavericks 109