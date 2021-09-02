2021 All State KickOff Classic: Stanford Cardinal vs Kansas State Wildcats

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Stanford Cardinal vs Kansas State Wildcats

Saturday – September 4 – 11:00am

TV: FS1

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Records Before the Game

Stanford Cardinal (0-0)

Kansas State Wildcats (0-0)



This game kicks off the 2021-2022 College Football season. All State is hosting these two teams in Arlington, Texas. The COVID-19 pandemic stripped football fanatics of tailgating, hanging out in parking lots and catching up with alumni from their alma mater last year. This game will set the stage between two pretty good teams from their respected conferences. Let’s take a look at both teams and players to watch in this game.



Stanford Cardinal

Stanford is one of those Pac-12 schools that can beat you on the ground or through the air. Stanford is lead by sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee. The last time a Stanford quarterback made this much noise was Andrew Luck. He is 6’6, 228 pound with a rocket arm. Look for Senior running back Justin Woods carrying the ball at least 15-20 times during this game. Stanford’s offense will establish the run early to keep K-State’s defense on its heels in this one.



Kansas State Wildcats

K-State’s Head Coach Chris Klieman will have his hands full this Saturday. K-State has a really tight defense. The defense will be tested against a really good offense. The Wildcats have a few good players on the defensive side of the ball. Look for Linebackers Derek Bowman, Nick Allen and Cody Fletcher looking to stop the run. The Wildcats defensive line is anchored by Felix Anudike. The defense will be key for the Wildcats to get a win and start the season at 1-0.

Prediction

The over/under for this game is 53. Look for some pretty impressive players to be showcased for both teams. ESPN is giving the Cardinals a 56.8% chance of winning this game. I’m taking Kansas State by 10!

Final Score

K-State – 20

Stanford – 10