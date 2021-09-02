Abilene Christian Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 4 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Records Before the Game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (0-0)

SMU Mustangs (0-0)



The Highland Park area in Dallas will be packed for this game! SMU Blvd, Mockingbird Blvd and Highway 75 will be littered with the Mustangs red, white and blue colors waving from expensive cars from privileged kids and Mustang alumni packing Ford Stadium. ACU has some home grown talent from the D/FW metroplex coming home to play in front of their families and friends. This game should be a cake walk for the Mustangs, but ACU has other plans in Dallas. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys for victory in the first game of the season.



Abilene Christian University

The Wildcats are coming off of a disappointing season. Over their last five games, the Wildcats are 1-4 with a win over Mercer. The defense was a bit shaky, giving up an average of 37 points a game to opposing offenses. With new players and defensive scheme, the Wildcats are looking to right the wrongs of last season and make a push for some postseason play. Key players: QB Hayden Anderson, RB Jailen Dixon, WR Tanner Bowman. Defensive players to watch: DL Tyrin Bradley, DE Cameron Byron and CB Triston Anderson.



Southern Methodist University

SMU was so close to taking over the conference last year, but failed down the stretch. They lost 3 of their last 5 games to Eastern Carolina, Tulsa and Cincinnati. They started the season off well and everyone expected them to play in a bowl game. The team is lead by transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Tanner Mordecai transferred from Oklahoma and he has experience playing behind Jalen Hurts, Kylar Murray and Spence Rattler. He’s a 6’2, 211 pound passer with a big arm and isn’t afraid to run the ball. He will be the key for a Mustang victory.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 98.4% chance of winning at home. I’m no fool, I’m also taking SMU by three touchdowns!

Final Score

SMU – 35

ACU – 14