10 in the conference Rice, Wins AAC Championship

1 2 3 4 F R ice 18 16 12 15 61 19-14,9-9 AAC East Carolina 3 14 12 12 41 19-14,9-9 AAC

FG 21-55 14-49 Field Goal % 38.2 28.6 3PT 10-18 1-8 Three Point % 55.6 12.5 FT 9-12 12-20 Free Throw % 75.0 60.0 Rebounds 43 29 Offensive Rebounds 10 7 Defensive Rebounds 33 22 Assists 16 7 Steals 8 8 Blocks 1 7 Total Turnovers 15 11 Points Off Turnovers 16 10 Fast Break Points 4 2 Points in Paint 20 20 Fouls 16 15 Technical Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 21 0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

First Round | Saturday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Wichita State 64, No. 12 Florida Atlantic 50

Game 2: No. 14 Tulane 68, No. 11 SMU 62



Second Round | Sunday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 East Carolina 65, No. 8 Memphis 63

Game 4: No. 5 South Florida 69, No. 13 Wichita State 62

Game 5: No. 10 Rice 71, No. 7 UAB 56

Game 6: No. 14 Tulane 65, No. 6 Charlotte 52



Quarterfinals | Monday, March 11

Game 7: No. 9 East Carolina 75, No. 1 Tulsa 71

Game 8: No. 4 UTSA 58, No. 5 South Florida 56

Game 9: No. 10 Rice 61, No. 2 North Texas 59

Game 10: No. 3 Temple 76, No. 14 Tulane 72 (3OT)



Semifinals | Tuesday, March 12

Game 11 – No. 9 East Carolina 55, No. 4 UTSA 54

Game 12 – No. 10 Rice 60, No. 3 Temple 57



Final | Wednesday, March 13

Game 13: Championship: No. 10 Rice 61, No. 9 East Carolina 41

All-Championship Team

Malia Fisher, Rice – Most Outstanding Player

Destiny Jackson, Rice

Sussy Ngulefac, Rice

Danae McNeal, East Carolina

Tatyana Wyche, East Carolina