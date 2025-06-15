06/15/2025 Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|CHW
|TEX
|4th
|Teel hit sacrifice fly to left, Meidroth scored.
|1
|0
|4th
|Robert Jr. singled to center, Vargas scored, Robert Jr. to second.
|2
|0
|5th
|Seager doubled to right, Smith scored.
|2
|1
|7th
|Semien doubled to center, Langford scored, Seager to third.
|2
|2
|7th
|Seager scored on G. Taylor wild pitch, Semien to third on wild pitch by G. Taylor.
|2
|3
|8th
|Tauchman singled to right, Baldwin scored.
|3
|3
|8th
|Smith scored on error, Langford safe at first on throwing error by shortstop Meidroth.
|3
|4
|9th
|M. Taylor doubled to center, Teel scored.
|4
|4
|11th
|A. García singled to center, Carter scored, Burger to third.
|4
|5