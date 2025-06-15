News Ticker

06/15/2025 Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox

Photos by Michael Kolch

CHW
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E
0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 4 9 2
0 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 5 10 0
 
 
J. Latz

WIN

J. Latz1-0

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB
 
T. Alexander

LOSS

T. Alexander3-7

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 CHW TEX
  4th Teel hit sacrifice fly to left, Meidroth scored. 1 0
  4th Robert Jr. singled to center, Vargas scored, Robert Jr. to second. 2 0
  5th Seager doubled to right, Smith scored. 2 1
  7th Semien doubled to center, Langford scored, Seager to third. 2 2
  7th Seager scored on G. Taylor wild pitch, Semien to third on wild pitch by G. Taylor. 2 3
  8th Tauchman singled to right, Baldwin scored. 3 3
  8th Smith scored on error, Langford safe at first on throwing error by shortstop Meidroth. 3 4
  9th M. Taylor doubled to center, Teel scored. 4 4
  11th A. García singled to center, Carter scored, Burger to third. 4 5
 

 

