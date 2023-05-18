Braves take 2 of 3 from Rangers

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|ATL
|TEX
|2nd
|Rosario homered to right (376 feet), Riley scored.
|2
|0
|4th
|García homered to right (376 feet).
|2
|1
|4th
|Duran doubled to right, Heim scored, Grossman to third.
|2
|2
|4th
|Taveras singled to center, Grossman scored, Duran thrown out at home.
|2
|3
|5th
|García homered to right center (401 feet).
|2
|4
|6th
|Acuña Jr. homered to center (429 feet).
|3
|4
|7th
|Seager hit sacrifice fly to center, Semien scored.
|3
|5
|8th
|Albies singled to right, Acuña Jr. scored.
|4
|5
|8th
|Riley doubled to center, Albies scored.
|5
|5
|9th
|Arcia homered to right center (399 feet).
|6
|5
Texas Rangers
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|
M. Semien2B
|1-5
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|
C. SeagerDH
|0-3
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|
N. Lowe1B
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|
A. GarciaRF
|2-4
|2
|2
|2
|.258
|
J. HeimC
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|
R. GrossmanLF
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|
E. DuranSS
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|
J. Smith3B
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|
L. TaverasCF
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|pitchers
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|
N. Eovaldi
|7.0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|93-60
|2.83
|
J. Sborz
|0.1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17-11
|3.60
|
B. Burke
|1.1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23-18
|3.93
|
J. Barlow
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6-4
|0.00
Atlanta Braves
|hitters
|H-AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|
R. Acuna Jr.RF
|1-4
|2
|1
|1
|.345
|
M. Olson1B
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|
O. Albies2B
|1-4
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|
A. Riley3B
|2-4
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|
E. RosarioLF
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|.252
|
K. PillarPH-LF
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|
T. d’ArnaudC
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|
M. OzunaDH
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|
O. ArciaSS
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|.342
|
M. Harris IICF
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|pitchers
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|PC-ST
|ERA
|
S. Strider
|5.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|88-59
|2.96
|
J. Chavez
|1.1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22-14
|2.50
|
A.J. Minter
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4-2
|7.78
|
N. Anderson
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12-7
|2.95
|
R. Iglesias
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16-8
|8.31