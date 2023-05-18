News Ticker

Braves take 2 of 3 from Rangers

May 18, 2023 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos By Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

 

Inning

 ATL TEX
  2nd Rosario homered to right (376 feet), Riley scored. 2 0
  4th García homered to right (376 feet). 2 1
  4th Duran doubled to right, Heim scored, Grossman to third. 2 2
  4th Taveras singled to center, Grossman scored, Duran thrown out at home. 2 3
  5th García homered to right center (401 feet). 2 4
  6th Acuña Jr. homered to center (429 feet). 3 4
  7th Seager hit sacrifice fly to center, Semien scored. 3 5
  8th Albies singled to right, Acuña Jr. scored. 4 5
  8th Riley doubled to center, Albies scored. 5 5
  9th Arcia homered to right center (399 feet). 6 5

Texas Rangers

hitters H-AB R HR RBI AVG
M. Semien2B
 1-5 1 0 0 .293
C. SeagerDH
 0-3 0 0 1 .333
N. Lowe1B
 0-4 0 0 0 .259
A. GarciaRF
 2-4 2 2 2 .258
J. HeimC
 0-2 1 0 0 .308
R. GrossmanLF
 1-3 1 0 0 .254
E. DuranSS
 1-4 0 0 1 .290
J. Smith3B
 1-4 0 0 0 .211
L. TaverasCF
 1-3 0 0 1 .298
 
 
pitchers IP H ER BB K PC-ST ERA
N. Eovaldi
 7.0 5 3 2 5 93-60 2.83
J. Sborz
 0.1 2 2 1 1 17-11 3.60
B. Burke
 1.1 1 1 0 2 23-18 3.93
J. Barlow
 0.1 0 0 0 0 6-4 0.00

Atlanta Braves

hitters H-AB R HR RBI AVG
R. Acuna Jr.RF
 1-4 2 1 1 .345
M. Olson1B
 0-4 0 0 0 .230
O. Albies2B
 1-4 1 0 1 .265
A. Riley3B
 2-4 1 0 1 .246
E. RosarioLF
 1-3 1 1 2 .252
K. PillarPH-LF
 0-1 0 0 0 .267
T. d’ArnaudC
 1-4 0 0 0 .298
M. OzunaDH
 1-3 0 0 0 .176
O. ArciaSS
 1-3 1 1 1 .342
M. Harris IICF
 0-4 0 0 0 .194
 
 
pitchers IP H ER BB K PC-ST ERA
S. Strider
 5.0 6 4 3 7 88-59 2.96
J. Chavez
 1.1 1 1 0 2 22-14 2.50
A.J. Minter
 0.2 0 0 0 0 4-2 7.78
N. Anderson
 1.0 0 0 1 1 12-7 2.95
R. Iglesias
 1.0 0 0 0 1 16-8 8.31

