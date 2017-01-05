Jamie Benn absent just as Stars get their season rolling

Jamie Benn was added to the list of Stars players injured this season. It was announced on Tuesday that the Stars’ captain was going to miss Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.

Then on Wednesday, the Stars placed Jamie Benn on injured reserved with a foot injury.

Lindy Ruff told the media at Tuesday’s practice that they will look at Benn on a day-to-day basis.

“He’s still day-to-day,” Ruff said. “He won’t play tomorrow (Wednesday), didn’t practice today. So we are still treating it day-to-day.”

It’s yet another player down for the Stars as they look to get back in contention in the Western Conference. Benn joins Patrick Sharp, Cody Eakin, Jason Spezza, Antoine Roussel, Ales Hemsky and Johnny Oduya as players who have missed time this year due to injury. Ruff talked about adjusting without his biggest star player.

“Its been a year of just grinding it out,” Ruff said. “Again, we’re going to have to find ways to win games. There’s a lot of injuries around the league. We’ve been hit hard with them and Jamie is another one, but we have to plug someone into his spot. We’ve got some guys that are coming back now so some guys are going to have to pick up the slack for them.”

Roussel returned from IR Wednesday just as the Stars move their captain accordingly. Benn’s injury comes at a time where the Stars picked up momentum from their play at home.

The Dallas Stars finished up December doing something they have not done all season. Their home win last Thursday against the Avalanche capped off their first three-game win streak of the season.

It’s amazing compared to what this team was doing a season ago. It took just five games for the Stars to win three-straight last season. And it took the Stars until this time last year to be the last team to lose back-to-back games.

Now with the calendar year changed, Lindy Ruff harps on staying healthy as their most important aspect the rest of the way.

“Well, biggest goal is to try and stay healthy,” Ruff said. “You know I think that to get the guys just coming back in the lineup up and running again. That would be my biggest goal.”

The Stars head on the road next after finishing their home-stand which saw eight out of their nine games at home. They went 5-2-2 in that time and Ruff felt the team missed out on some points.

“I just felt like we left some points out there,” a deflated Ruff said after Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Canadiens. “We left one tonight (Wednesday), we’ve left a couple points.”

Next will be three-straight on the road before the team returns for a couple at the AAC.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

1/7 at Blues 7:00 p.m.

1/9 at Kings 9:30 p.m.

1/10 at Ducks 9:00 p.m.