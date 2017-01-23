Hudson Swafford wins CareerBuilder Challenge

By Jay Betsill

Another week and another 59 on the PGA Tour.

The main difference between Justin Thomas’ opening round 59 last week in Hawaii and this week’s third round 59 by Adam Hadwin was that Thomas went on to close the deal and Hadwin would finish second behind Hudson Swafford at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, CA.

10 days between 59s is the shortest time span in PGA Tour history. For example, it was 14 years between the first and second times 59 was shot on the PGA Tour.

Swafford shot a final round 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to finish 20-under and capture his first PGA Tour title in his 93rd start.

For his efforts in the desert, Swafford won $1.04 million and earned his first invitation to The Masters. He is also qualified for The Players Championship, The Memorial Tournament, PGA Championship and the Dean and DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

“They don’t give them away out here. It’s not easy,” said Swafford, the latest in the long line of Georgia Bulldogs to win on the PGA Tour. “This just feels unbelievable.”

Next up on the PGA Tour is the Farmers Insurance Open featuring the return of Tiger Woods. Other notables in the stacked field at Torrey Pines include Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harrington, J.B. Holmes and Brandt Snedeker.