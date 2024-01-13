NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – January 14 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (9-8, 4-5 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5, 8-0 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys are looking to right the wrong from playoffs past. Dallas will need the defense to apply pressure on Jordan Love. Here’s the funny thing, Packer fanatics truly think that Love is the second coming of Aaron Rodgers. Someone needs to send him a note and tell him that #11 Micah Parsons is on the other side of his offensive line. The last time a team went undefeated at home during the regular season were the 2007 New England Patriots. Can the Cowboys maintain their perfect home record for the season? This will be another step toward claiming their 6th Super Bowl title in franchise history. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC wild card match up.



Why you should watch this game

The Cowboys have won the NFC East twice in the last three seasons only to lose their first playoff game. This will be the game to watch. Can Dak Prescott get the Cowboys over the hump? Will the defense play lights out? Can Jordan Love lead the Packers into a new era of success? This will be the eighth postseason match up of these teams with the series evenly split 4-4. The winner gets bragging rights.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers are on a 3-game winning streak with wins over the Bears, Vikings and Panthers to wrap the regular season. Those are sub .500 teams. The Packers struggle with teams with a winning record and now they are coming to Dallas to win a playoff game. Quarterback Jordan Love has waited years to carve his name in the Packer history books. A win in Dallas will do just that. Running back Aaron Jones is questionable for this game so keep an eye on wide out Jayden Reed. The Packers offense uses a lot of misdirection to open the field for Love to get the ball down field. The x-factor for the Packers will be their defensive line.



Dallas Cowboys

As mentioned earlier the Cowboys are undefeated at home season. They have played some solid ball over their last two games. Dallas dropped very winnable games to the Bills and Dolphins on the road. Dak Prescott will need to extend plays when the pocket collapses. He can’t allow the Packers defensive lineman free rein in the backfield. Running back Tony Pollard needs a breakout game this week. His running style will allow the Packer safeties to play closer to the line which will open up passing lanes down field. The x-factor for the Cowboys this week is to get the ball into the hands of the tight ends.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 73.6% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 50.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Dallas because they are the better team with a solid defense. Keep an eye on the special teams from the Cowboys as well, field position will be key for both teams.



Final Score

Cowboys – 36

Packers – 21