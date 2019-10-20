Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Game Preview

by: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday – October 20 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Records Before Game

Houston Texans ( 4-2 )

Indianapolis Colts ( 3-2 )

For so long the Indianapolis Colts basically owned the AFC South. They have won nine division titles since 2002 giving them four more than Houston but the Texans have claimed three of the last four with Indianapolis last division title was in 2014. If the Indianapolis Colts consider themselves a legitimate playoff contender, now is the time to step up. With Andrew Luck retiring earlier in the year, will the Colts be a contender with QB Jacoby Brissett at the reigns? As long as he can keep getting TY Hilton the ball, this will always be a team to beat. In 15 career games against Houston, Hilton has 81 receptions, 1,530 yards and 9 touchdowns, posting seven of his career 33 100-yard games against the Texans including his career best 223 yards in 2014. This might be an opportunity for Jacoby Brissett to be more aggressive in the passing game. Through five games, he ranks near the bottom of the leagues list in yards per attempt (6.4) and yards per completion (9.8). The Colts have just nine completions that have gained 20 yards.

The Houston Texans offense has been dominating the past couple of weeks putting up 53 points against Atlanta, then edging the Chiefs 31-24 this past weekend. Deshaun Watson completed 30 of 42 passes for 280 yards, a touchdown with only one INT. Watson also carried for 42 yards and two scores on the ground. The offensive line was perfect allowing zero sacks and leading the way for running back Carlos Hyde who rushed for 116 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.

Prediction

While the Indianapolis Colts possibly getting linebacker Darrius Leonard back from a concussion, their defense remains banged up on that side of the ball giving them a bad matchup from a run defensive standpoint. Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson Jr. and Deshaun Watson have all been effective this year for their rushing attack which will in return give them the edge.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 24

Indianapolis Colts – 17