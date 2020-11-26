CasinoRex Casino Review

Casinorex Casino is a new project with big ambitions, thousands of games, a powerful loyalty program and support for popular payment methods with fast payouts. The online casino was fully launched in 2019 and in less than a year was able to gather thousands of players. Even with a glance at the official site, you can understand the reasons for this popularity. We will tell you what interesting features Casinorex has in our review.

The Modern EU casino online

Casinorex online casino is owned by N1 Interactive Ltd. The right to offer online gambling has been obtained in Malta. You can check the validity of the MGA/B2C/394/2017 license on the official website.

It is difficult to name the main target audience of Casinorex casino, but we can tell for sure that the main target are players from EU.

The official Casinorex website is designed in interesting dark and gold colors. No ads, only interface and popular games. Using the site of Casinorex is very convenient. Every important links is at hand – you can get to any section in one click.

There is no downloadable version of the Casinorex online casino for both PCs and smartphones. But on all mobile devices the casino operates comfortably, adapting to any screen resolution. HTML5 games also run smoothly even on low-end Android and iOS devices.

Games on Casinorex

There is 2000+ slot machines concentrated on the Casinorex – and that’s not counting other gambling entertainment. Games are presented by 30+ developers. In the lobby you can find slots from Microgaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Wazdan, Push Gaming, Pariplay, Merkur and many other cool and promising software development companies.

Now let’s talk a little about the lobby. The simplest filters start with broad options. For example, you can select jackpot games, bonus games, classic and 3D, fruit or Vegas.

Now a little about table gambling games. Unlike other new gambling portals that are abandoning automated table games, Casinorex online casino has 100+ different types of table casino games in its arsenal. The lobby features dozens of varieties of roulette, baccarat, poker and blackjack.

You can play at Casinorex online casino for free – no registration is required to launch any game. But there are many positive aspects of registration, and one of them is a no deposit bonus that is issued to all new players without exception.

Payment Option at Casinorex

European players can replenish their account through VISA and MasterCard bank cards, electronic wallets like Neteller, Skrill, QIWI, Yandex, as well as services such as PayPal and others. The minimum deposit is 10 eur for all payment systems. There is no commission, and money instantly credited to account without any delays.

Casinorex online casino is very different from all competitors, at least in a very successful and comfortable lobby. A wide range of entertainment – slot machines and table games, a powerful loyalty program, as well as operational support, bring Casinorex to the top casinos that have appeared in the last year.

It should be noted that the wagering conditions are quite acceptable, so it will not be difficult to withdraw the bonus. Only modest bonus system darkens the whole picture. But if you are an active player, you can quickly reach the required VIP-level and increase your bonus options.