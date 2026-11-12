Wooten scores 19, TCU defeats Iona 78-53

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
IONA
|19
|11
|11
|12
|53
|
TCU
|15
|25
|16
|22
|78
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|18-51
|32-70
|Field Goal %
|35
|46
|3PT
|4-18
|7-31
|Three Point %
|22
|23
|FT
|13-14
|7-10
|Free Throw %
|93
|70
|Rebounds
|22
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|2
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|31
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|12
|9
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Total Turnovers
|19
|17
|Points Off Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fast Break Points
|16
|15
|Points in Paint
|24
|46
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|8
|29
|Percent Led
|27
|68
Team Notes courtesy of gofrogs.com
- TCU started a season with four consecutive 25-plus point wins for the first time ever with Thursday’s result.
- TCU generated 57 points from its starters, its most in a game thus far in 2026-27.
- The Horned Frogs snagged 15-or-more offensive rebounds for the third consecutive contest.
- Iona became the 40th guest at Schollmaier Arena unable to break 55 points vs. a Mark Campbell-led TCU defense.
- TCU is now allowing just 53 points per game at Schollmaier Arena in the Campbell era.
- The Frogs posted their 40th home win of at least 20 points under Campbell.
- TCU won its 40th consecutive nonleague affair at home dating back to December of 2022.
- The Frogs’ 48-game home winning streak is the 21st-longest in Division I history.
- TCU moved to 26-0 in the month of November under Campbell.
- Campbell-led TCU teams are now 40-2 in nonconference play.