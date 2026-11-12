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Wooten scores 19, TCU defeats Iona 78-53

November 12, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
IONA
 19 11 11 12 53
TCU
 15 25 16 22 78
 
Team Statistics
FG 18-51 32-70
Field Goal % 35 46
3PT 4-18 7-31
Three Point % 22 23
FT 13-14 7-10
Free Throw % 93 70
Rebounds 22 46
Offensive Rebounds 2 15
Defensive Rebounds 20 31
Assists 15 15
Steals 12 9
Blocks 0 2
Total Turnovers 19 17
Points Off Turnovers 14 18
Fast Break Points 16 15
Points in Paint 24 46
Fouls 17 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 8 29
Percent Led 27 68

Team Notes courtesy of gofrogs.com

  • TCU started a season with four consecutive 25-plus point wins for the first time ever with Thursday’s result.
  • TCU generated 57 points from its starters, its most in a game thus far in 2026-27.
  • The Horned Frogs snagged 15-or-more offensive rebounds for the third consecutive contest.
  • Iona became the 40th guest at Schollmaier Arena unable to break 55 points vs. a Mark Campbell-led TCU defense.
  • TCU is now allowing just 53 points per game at Schollmaier Arena in the Campbell era.
  • The Frogs posted their 40th home win of at least 20 points under Campbell.
  • TCU won its 40th consecutive nonleague affair at home dating back to December of 2022.
  • The Frogs’ 48-game home winning streak is the 21st-longest in Division I history.
  • TCU moved to 26-0 in the month of November under Campbell.
  • Campbell-led TCU teams are now 40-2 in nonconference play.

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