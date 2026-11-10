2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 10

What’s new?

I’m not sure what happened with scheduling this week. Sure the schedules are made way before this week, but these games we’re featuring are simply bananas! I’m not sure if anyone wants to watch Monday Night Football this week. Keep in mind, the NBA has games on those nights as well!

Thursday Night Football

Washington Commanders (2-5-1, 0-3 Away) vs New York Giants (5-2-1, 3-1 Home)

Thursday – November 12 – 7:15 p.m.

Prime Video

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Right now, the Giants are in the lead with the Dallas Cowboys closely behind them in the NFC East. The Commanders sit in 3rd place trying to string something together to salvage the season. In the Commanders last 5 they are 1-3-1 while the Giants are 3-1-1. Anything can happen when these two team’s matchups.What are the odds that the two teams end up with another tie against each other? ESPN has the Giants with a 50.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Commanders with a 10-point win on the road in this one. No way will this game end in a tie!

Final Score

Commanders – 29

Giants – 19

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2 Away) vs Cincinnati Bengals (6-2 Home)

Sunday – November 15 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

Both teams are on a winning streak. The Steelers and Bengals both play in the AFC North with Pittsburgh sitting in first place. The Bengals and Steelers are both 4-1 in their last 5 games. This game will come down to how well their defenses play. Both teams can light it up on offense, but which defense will show up and make a difference. ESPN has the Bengals with a 70.4% chance of winning at home Sunday night. I’m taking the Bengals by 7 points. Their defense is a bit more physical than Pittsburgh’s right now. Keep an eye on the Bengals wide receivers… They’re dynamic!

Final Score

Bengals – 30

Steelers – 23