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TCU goes to double OT to beat ULM 100-92

November 12, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final/2OT 1 2 OT T
ULM
 32 51 9 92
TCU
 41 42 17 100
 
Team Statistics
FG 34-66 29-76
Field Goal % 52 38
3PT 11-27 10-33
Three Point % 41 30
FT 13-19 32-46
Free Throw % 68 70
Rebounds 48 37
Offensive Rebounds 13 17
Defensive Rebounds 35 20
Assists 15 20
Steals 6 11
Blocks 9 4
Total Turnovers 24 11
Points Off Turnovers 10 29
Fast Break Points 6 12
Points in Paint 40 34
Fouls 31 16
Technical Fouls 2 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 10
Percent Led 29 49

TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 4-3 all-time against ULM.
– TCU improved to 9-12 in overtime under Jamie Dixon.
– The Frogs moved to 3-0 for the ninth time in 11 seasons under Dixon
– Dixon moved to 4-0 when coaching on his birthday.
– TCU had five or more players in double figures for the third straight game to open the season. It is the first time in the 21st century that the Frogs have had this occurrence happen three straight times to start the year. 
– TCU was 32-of-46 from the free throw line. The 46 free throw attempts were the most TCU has attempted in a game under Dixon. The last time the Frogs earned that many trips to the line was against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13, 2015, when TCU had 47. 
– It was TCU’s first overtime game since 95-92 overtime win on Feb. 14, 2026 against Oklahoma State. 
– It was the first double overtime or longer game since Jan. 27, 2024 in the 105-102 triple overtime win against Baylor. 
– It was the first double overtime win by TCU since a 97-89 win over UTA on Nov. 18, 2006.
– TCU improved to 80-8 against nonconference opponents in Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.
– TCU improved to 56-9 in November and 103-21 in November and December games combined under Dixon. 
– It was TCU’s 13th win in the last 16 games dating back to last season.
– TCU has secured back-to-back wins with over 100 points scored in each game for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign. 

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