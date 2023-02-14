News Ticker

Wolves spoil Kyrie Irving’s first home game as a Maverick

February 14, 2023 Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Kyrie Irving Scores 36, Luca scores 33 and the Mavs lose by 3, 124-121.

Team Stats
FG 48-83 43-84
Field Goal % 57.8 51.2
3PT 9-29 13-39
Three Point % 31.0 33.3
FT 19-26 22-29
Free Throw % 73.1 75.9
Rebounds 39 33
Offensive Rebounds 10 9
Defensive Rebounds 29 24
Assists 28 21
Steals 8 5
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 12 11
Points Off Turnovers 16 19
Fast Break Points 11 13
Points in Paint 64 54
Fouls 26 21
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 26 3

