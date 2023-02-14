Wolves spoil Kyrie Irving’s first home game as a Maverick

Kyrie Irving Scores 36, Luca scores 33 and the Mavs lose by 3, 124-121.
|Team Stats
|FG
|48-83
|43-84
|Field Goal %
|57.8
|51.2
|3PT
|9-29
|13-39
|Three Point %
|31.0
|33.3
|FT
|19-26
|22-29
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|75.9
|Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|29
|24
|Assists
|28
|21
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|12
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|16
|19
|Fast Break Points
|11
|13
|Points in Paint
|64
|54
|Fouls
|26
|21
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|26
|3