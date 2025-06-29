News Ticker

Shorthanded Wings bounce back, beat Mystics 79-71

June 29, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
WSH 9 22 25 15 71
DAL 28 17 19 15 79
 

Team Stats
FG 22-64 29-62
Field Goal % 34.4 46.8
3PT 5-18 4-11
Three Point % 27.8 36.4
FT 22-25 17-18
Free Throw % 88.0 94.4
Rebounds 26 41
Offensive Rebounds 8 10
Defensive Rebounds 18 31
Assists 14 18
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 4
Total Turnovers 13 22
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 27
Fast Break Points 8 10
Points in Paint 28 42
Fouls 18 22
Technical Fouls 0 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 24

