Shorthanded Wings bounce back, beat Mystics 79-71

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|WSH
|9
|22
|25
|15
|71
|DAL
|28
|17
|19
|15
|79
|
Team Stats
|FG
|22-64
|29-62
|Field Goal %
|34.4
|46.8
|3PT
|5-18
|4-11
|Three Point %
|27.8
|36.4
|FT
|22-25
|17-18
|Free Throw %
|88.0
|94.4
|Rebounds
|26
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|31
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Total Turnovers
|13
|22
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|27
|Fast Break Points
|8
|10
|Points in Paint
|28
|42
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|24