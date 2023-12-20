TCU Womens basketball is 12-0, defeated Omaha 96-56

|1
Team Stats
|FG
|18-57
|34-71
|Field Goal %
|31.6
|47.9
|3PT
|4-18
|9-31
|Three Point %
|22.2
|29.0
|FT
|16-24
|19-25
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|76.0
|Rebounds
|27
|59
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|20
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|39
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Total Turnovers
|18
|18
|Points Off Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fast Break Points
|16
|13
|Points in Paint
|14
|46
|Fouls
|21
|23
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|44
Team Notes
- TCU won its first game as a ranked team since defeating Iowa State 75-52 on Jan. 30, 2018.
- The Horned Frogs earned their earliest ranked victory in a season in 13 seasons. TCU last won a nonconference game as a ranked team on Nov. 18, 2010 in the Jeff Mittie era via a 82-79 triumph over UTSA.
- The Horned Frogs’ 15-0 first quarter run was its longest uninterrupted scoring run to begin a game this season.
- TCU has now had four players score in double figures in three straight games and on five occasions this season.
- TCU recorded a season-high 20 offensive rebounds.
- TCU finished with 11 steals, its second most in a game in 2023-24.
- The Horned Frogs are now riding the third-longest home winning streak in their 47-season history.
- TCU’s 12 nonconference victories are its most ever in a season.
- TCU is now averaging 19.3 assists per game, which is tied for the 16th-best mark nationally.
- The Horned Frogs are now one of only 10 remaining undefeated women’s college basketball teams.
Individual Notes
- Prince is now tied for fourth nationally in double-doubles.