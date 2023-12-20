News Ticker

TCU Womens basketball is 12-0, defeated Omaha 96-56

December 20, 2023

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Omaha 9 17 14 16 56
TCU 25 30 23 18 96

Team Stats

 
FG 18-57 34-71
Field Goal % 31.6 47.9
3PT 4-18 9-31
Three Point % 22.2 29.0
FT 16-24 19-25
Free Throw % 66.7 76.0
Rebounds 27 59
Offensive Rebounds 6 20
Defensive Rebounds 21 39
Assists 11 24
Steals 9 11
Blocks 3 5
Total Turnovers 18 18
Points Off Turnovers 10 17
Fast Break Points 16 13
Points in Paint 14 46
Fouls 21 23
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 44

Team Notes

  • TCU won its first game as a ranked team since defeating Iowa State 75-52 on Jan. 30, 2018.
  • The Horned Frogs earned their earliest ranked victory in a season in 13 seasons. TCU last won a nonconference game as a ranked team on Nov. 18, 2010 in the Jeff Mittie era via a 82-79 triumph over UTSA.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 15-0 first quarter run was its longest uninterrupted scoring run to begin a game this season. 
  • TCU has now had four players score in double figures in three straight games and on five occasions this season.
  • TCU recorded a season-high 20 offensive rebounds.
  • TCU finished with 11 steals, its second most in a game in 2023-24.
  • The Horned Frogs are now riding the third-longest home winning streak in their 47-season history.
  • TCU’s 12 nonconference victories are its most ever in a season.
  • TCU is now averaging 19.3 assists per game, which is tied for the 16th-best mark nationally.
  • The Horned Frogs are now one of only 10 remaining undefeated women’s college basketball teams. 

Individual Notes

  • Prince is now tied for fourth nationally in double-doubles.

 

