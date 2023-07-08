News Ticker

Wings hand Aces their 2nd loss of the season, 80-78

July 8, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
LV 25 15 26 12 78
DAL 23 16 21 20 80

Team Stats

 
FG 27-60 32-68
Field Goal % 45.0 47.1
3PT 10-26 3-14
Three Point % 38.5 21.4
FT 14-17 13-18
Free Throw % 82.4 72.2
Rebounds 25 36
Offensive Rebounds 5 10
Defensive Rebounds 20 26
Assists 14 21
Steals 7 13
Blocks 4 4
Total Turnovers 18 17
Points Off Turnovers 17 22
Fast Break Points 13 14
Points in Paint 22 46
Fouls 14 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 11 7

