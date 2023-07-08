Wings hand Aces their 2nd loss of the season, 80-78

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LV
|25
|15
|26
|12
|78
|DAL
|23
|16
|21
|20
|80
Team Stats
|FG
|27-60
|32-68
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|47.1
|3PT
|10-26
|3-14
|Three Point %
|38.5
|21.4
|FT
|14-17
|13-18
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|72.2
|Rebounds
|25
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|26
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Total Turnovers
|18
|17
|Points Off Turnovers
|17
|22
|Fast Break Points
|13
|14
|Points in Paint
|22
|46
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|11
|7