3 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying Promade Lashes for a Flawless Finish

Promade lashes are all the rage now, and for good reason – they’re so darn convenient and seriously make your eyes look fabulous! But be warned: applying promade lashes can be tricky. Unless you want to end up with a disastrous finish, there are some major faux pas to keep an eye out for. To steer clear of disastersville, here’s three common mistakes to avoid when applying premade extensions. Don’t say we didn’t warn ya!

Proper Eyelash Preparation: A Must-Have for Optimal Results

With their soft curves and delicate look, eyebrows and eyelashes frame the eyes like a beautiful masterpiece. However, neglecting proper preparations (like cleansing around the eyes or regularly maintaining lashes) can lead to lackluster results. To keep your peepers looking glamourous on the regular – taking care of those precious eyelashes should be an absolute must!

Stripping your natural lashes of any oils, makeup, or residue is a surprisingly essential factor that not everyone pays attention to. Give 'em what they need by using a gentle but effective oil-free makeup remover or lash cleanser first – who even needs extra product buildup? Then, pat dry those lashes with a clean cloth or cotton pad (lintier fabrics don't count). After this tweak in skincare hygiene you'll see some serious adhesion success and woo them falsies so much longer!

Dousing with Excessive Glue: A Warning!

By doing so, you’ll be sealing your fate with an unbreakable bond – one that surely has consequences. Take heed of this advice before drenching every project in mounds of adhesive. Weave caution into your actions; for ill-prepared endeavors often end in disaster. Don’t let the alluring power of stickiness blind you and always keep it at a minimum!

It’s easy to get carried away with lash glue, but that rarely leads to a good outcome! Too much adhesive results in clumpy and heavy lashes, ruining your beautiful look. To avoid this, use just enough of the right product – preferably specialized lash glue – to form a secure bonding along the base of your promade lashes rather than slathering it on all round. Like they say: a little pinch goes a long way – so be sparing when you apply. It may take some trial and error before you find the perfect balance but if you follow these tips, soon enough you’ll have natural looking posts no one will know aren’t yours!

Misplaced Misalignment: A Warning on Placement

It’s absolutely critical that your false lashes are properly placed and aligned – far too often people make the mistake of putting them too close to the inner corner of their eye or way off near their eyebrows and it just looks wrong. The trick is measuring then trimming so they fit snug with your natural lash line. All you need to do is take saved eyelashes in hand, hold them up against your lids and see how much needs snipped off. As long as you remember to cut from the outside edge (which will guarantee a perfect fit) plus position both sides evenly and symmetrically, you’ll be all set for a glammed-up look anyone can admire!

You may be thinking, ‘What is the key to flawless promade lash application?” Well here’s a secret; if you can stay clear of three simple no-nos – insufficient prepping, dousing glue on your lashes and incorrect placement or firmness – then you’ll level up your technique in no time. Take it slow, fight for precision and remember these crucial tips when aiming for the perfect look that will really flatter those eyes of yours.