Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills

Monday – September 23 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NJ



Records Before the Game

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2, 0-1 Away)

Buffalo Bills (2-0, 1-0 Home)



This is the first of two games slated for Monday night. The Buffalo Bills look as if they are ready to challenge for the AFC crown this year sitting at 2-0 right now. On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to find some footing right now. They have one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and he is struggling to get the ball into the end zone. This game will be extremely important for both teams.



Why you should watch this game

Can the Jags get their first win in a hostile Bills stadium? They desperately need a win to get the ship right. Will Buffalo run over the Jags at home and take full control over the AFC East? Watch this game and all of your questions will be answered after this one.



Injury Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have 5 players listed this week. Three are questionable: WR Time Jones, S Darnell Savage, RB Tank Bigsby. Tight End Evan Engram is out while CB Tyson Campbell on IR. The Buffalo Bills have 5 listed as well: LB Terrel Bernard, CB Taron Johnson, OT Travis Clayton, LB Matt Milano and RB Darryton Evans on IR.



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are led by QB Trevor Lawrence. He stands tall in the pocket and can distribute the ball effectively to various playmakers. WR Brian Thomas Jr is his go to receiver. WR Christian Kirk is pretty quick with soft hands. Lawrence will keep an eye on him. Expect RB Travis Etienne Jr to be in synch with Lawrence for smooth backfield play. The Jaguars will be without the services of TE Evan Engram (hamstring) so back up Brenton Strange will have to step up. The Jaguars aren’t the biggest on the defensive line. They have speed but won’t win the war in the trenches.



Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen is the x-factor for this one. He alone can takeover the game with his hard-nosed rushes when needed, touch passes as required and leadership when on the field. The Jaguars pass defense is still coming together and hasn’t really gelled yet. They are ripe for being exploited by Allen and his arm. Allen does have an injured left hand and that may affect his QB play. RB James Cook is doing a great job with reading his blocks and being productive when his number is called. WRs Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins are capable receivers who can reel in the passes for huge gains. TE Dalton Kincaid is a favorite of Josh Allen. The defense is opportunistic and not afraid to bring the heat.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 68.3% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 45.5, so take the over. Line: Buffalo -5, that’s for all my betting fans reading this article. I’m taking Buffalo by 13!



Final Score

Bills – 33

Jaguars – 20