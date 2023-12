By: Angel Rick Leal

Oklahoma State claimed a 31-23 victory over Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday night in NRG Stadium. OSU Receiver Rashod Owens received MVP honors with 10 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Brennan Presley also earned a school-record-tying 16 catches for 152 yards & Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II had 27 carries and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Alan Bowman completed 34 out of 49 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns.