Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic Returns

Game, set, match! Dirk Nowitzki has achieved basketball greatness, sold out charity baseball games and, this fall, will pay homage to his first love – tennis.

Returning after a three-year break, the beloved NBA champ and Dallas Maverick favorite will host the fifth-annual Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at the SMU Tennis Complex (5555 N. Central Expwy. in Dallas).

Doors will open at 10 a.m. with the round-robin tournament concluding around 3 p.m.

Joining Dirk for the charity pro-am competition will be Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks superstar, 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year and three-time NBA All-Star; former tennis pro Andy Roddick, 2003 US Open champion and the last American man to finish No. 1 in the ATP World Tour Rankings; and Mardy Fish, former World No. 7 tennis pro, Olympic silver medalist and current U.S. Davis Cup captain. More players are to be announced. (Players are subject to change.)

Rain or shine! Tickets are now on sale for $41 at Ticketmaster.com. Admission for children ages 3 and under is free.

Proceeds benefit The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children’s wellbeing, health and education.

Presenting sponsors are Trevor and Jan Rees-Jones. Other sponsors are Gene and Jerry Jones; Morgan Stanley; Headington Companies; Merrill Lynch; Greenberg Traurig, LLP; Kim and Evan Wyly; Tiff’s Treats; Smith Thompson Security; Sewell; Hilltop Holdings; Children’s Medical Center; Cebolla Fine Flowers; GameOn!; Nike; Rollertown Brew Works; Lombardi Family Concepts; and Which Wich.

Parking is available in the SMU Meadows Museum Garage (5900 Bishop Blvd. Dallas, TX 75205)

For more information on The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, go to dnfoundation.org.