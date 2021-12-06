San Diego State and UTSA Selected to Play in 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, TEXAS — San Diego State (11-2), representing the Mountain West Conference, and UTSA (12-1), representing Conference USA, will meet in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the SDSU Aztecs and the UTSA Roadrunners” said Sean Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

San Diego State will be playing in its 11th bowl game over the past 12 years. The Aztecs played in the 2018 Frisco Bowl, falling to Ohio University 27-0.

UTSA played in the First Responders Bowl last year where they lost to Louisiana 31-24. The 12-1 and Conference USA champion Roadrunners enter the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl having won 15 of their last 17 games. They are led by sophomore running back Sincere McCormick who has rushed for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns. Second-year UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor is a member of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Coach of the Year watch list.