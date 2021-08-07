UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane will air on August 7, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass/ESPN+)

JOHNNY “KID KVENBO” MUNOZ JR. (10-1-0) vs JAMEY “THE AFRO SAMURAI” SIMMONS (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Munoz brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Simmons brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple, but Munoz has more skills. His combinations of judo and jiu-jitsu will help him overpower Simmons. Simmons will want to try to gain top control, but Munoz will keep him on his back. Munoz will wear him down as he defends against all of Simmons’ submission holds. My prediction: Munoz wins via unanimous decision.

VICTORIA “FURY” LEONARDO (8-3-0) vs MELISSA GATTO (6-0-2)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Leonardo brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gatto brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Leonardo holds great submission abilities but is not as great as Gatto. Gatto will use her judo and jiu-jitsu to take advantage of Leonardo. Leonardo will defend against Gatto, but her pacing will slow down as the fight progresses. My prediction: Gatto wins via submission in Round 3.

MILES “CHAPO” JOHNS (11-1-0) vs ANDERSON “BERINJA” DOS SANTOS (21-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Johns brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dos Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Johns is better with control his opponents. He will use his wrestling to bring dos Santos to the ground. Dos Santos will defend at the beginning but will begin to slow down. Johns will maintain his pacing while he out grapples dos Santos. My prediction: Johns wins via unanimous decision.

MANEL “PRODIGIO” KAPE (15-6-0) vs ODE “THE JAMAICAN SENSATION” OSBOURNE (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Kape brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Osbourne brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Osbourne will be able to outlast Kape. He will pace himself better and be able to land more strikes. Kape will land plenty of strikes, but he will not be able to keep up with Osbourne. My prediction: Osbourne wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

#14 KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ (12-6-0) vs JESSICA PENNE (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Kowalkiewicz brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, and jiu-jitsu. Penne brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta Atomweight champion. Penne holds great kickboxing to cause damage to Kowalkiewicz. Kowalkiewicz will use her Muay Thai to return attacks on Penne. Penne will end up becoming hurt in the process and try to run. Kowalkiewicz will continue to attack her until the very end. My prediction: Kowalkiewicz wins via unanimous decision.

ALONZO MENIFIELD (10-2-0) vs ED “SHORT FUSE” HERMAN (26-14-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Menifield brings Muay Thai and grappling. Herman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Herman’s wrestling looks to be too much for Menifield to handle. Menifield is not much of a grappler, but he will avoid the ground with the help of his Muay Thai. Herman will try to get around Menifield’s Muay Thai, but he will only walk right into Menifield’s attacks. My prediction: Menifield wins via TKO in Round 1.

VINCE “VANDETTA” MORALES (9-5-0) vs DRAKO “THE GREAT DRAKOLINI” RODRIGUEZ (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Morales brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez is tough and looks to give Morales a run for his money. Morales will be able to defend against most of Rodriguez’s attacks. Morales will use his boxing to land devastating attacks to the point Rodriguez will not be able to withstand them for long. My prediction: Morales wins via TKO in Round 2.

BOBBY “KING” GREEN (27-11-1) vs RAFAEL “ATAMAN” FIZIEV (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Fiziev brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Green will try to bring the fight to the ground and use ground-and-pound to end the fight. Fiziev will keep the fight standing and unload a rage of strikes on Green. Green will try to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand Fiziev’s power and aggression. My prediction: Fiziev wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#14 SONG “THE TERMINATOR” YADONG (16-5-1, 1 NC) vs CASEY KENNEY (16-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yadong brings boxing, Sanda, and jiu-jitsu. Kenney brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kenney will use his grappling to take Yadong to the ground and take him apart. Yadong will try to defend against Kenney’s takedowns, but he will not be able to fight Kenney’s power. Once on the ground, Kenney will decimate Yadong until forcing him to quit. My prediction: Kenney wins via submission in Round 2.

#10 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (12-5-0) vs #12 ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (13-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Torres is tough and can withstand just about anything. However, her pacing is not that great and Hill will take advantage of that. She will throw massive amounts of strikes while keeping her distance. She will pace herself better while Torres begins to slow down more as the fight progresses. My prediction: Hill wins via unanimous decision.

#5 MICHAEL “MAVERICK” CHIESA (18-4-0) vs #6 VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (20-7-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Chiesa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Chiesa is a freak submission specialist that could very well make quick work of Luque. Luque will be able to defend against Chiesa’s grappling with his takedown defense. By keeping the fight standing he will use his Muay Thai to attack Chiesa until Chiesa can take no more. My prediction: Luque wins via TKO in Round 2.

#5 JOSE “JUNIOR” ALDO (29-7-0) vs #9 PEDRO “THE YOUNG PUNISHER” MUNHOZ (19-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Aldo brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former UFC and WEC Featherweight Champion. Munhoz brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Aldo is one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport. His striking and athleticism is unbelievable and looks to be too much for Munhoz. However, Aldo has declined in his skillset over the years and has proven to not be the same fighter he once was. Munhoz will be able to land more efficient strikes and cause greater damage than Aldo will to Munhoz. Aldo will try to keep his distance, but Munhoz will come at him with full force and hold nothing back. My prediction: Munhoz wins via TKO in Round 2.

#2 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (25-7-0, 1 NC) vs #3 CYRIL “BON GAMIN” GANE (9-0-0)

This is a five-round main event for the interim heavyweight championship. Lewis brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Gane brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Both have impressive knockout power and will be throwing heavy strikes at each other. Lewis’ striking is deadly and will be something Gane will have to be cautious about. Gane will try to find a sneak attack and unload a few strikes on Lewis. This will not work as Lewis will catch Gane and throw a flurry of strikes until Gane falls to the ground. My prediction: Lewis wins via knockout in Round 1.